‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Theories: Will Littlefinger Survive It?

Warning: This article contains alleged spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7.

Interviews with the Game of Thrones cast keep on coming, and with them, some possible enlightenment about Season 7, and the theories surrounding it. While talking to the Huffington Post, actor Conleth Hill, who portrays the enigmatic, infinitely poised, and salient Varys, discussed Game of Thrones Season 7.

During that chat, he was asked about the stealthy positioning of Game of Thrones‘ two most formidable, ferocious, and shadowy power players: Varys and Littlefinger. When asked if they were the ones fans should really be looking out for, Hill told the Huffington Post this.

“‘Very interesting question,’ he said, before teasing a possible meetup in Season 7. ‘I can tell you that I loved working with Aidan Gillen (Littlefinger), and I can tell you that it’s possible we work together again,” he said, adding, “But not definite.'”

While many fans would certainly welcome an encounter between the verbal sparring partners, there is no indication of a Varys/Littlefinger rendezvous in the alleged Game of Thrones Season 7 plot leak that was originally posted on Reddit by user awayforthelads, and later recompiled by maureencreates.

Is the alleged Reddit leak missing a crucial plot point?

This would not be the first time something of seeming importance was missing from the alleged plot leak. It also made no mention of Alys Karstark’s (Megan Parkinson) introduction in Game of Thrones Season 7, a recent casting confirmation made by Watchers on the Wall.

The only possible reference to Alys is in an alleged storyline that finds Sansa and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) at odds over how to deal with the Houses that did not join them in their fight against the Boltons. Will Alys play a role in their disagreement? Will Littlefinger and Varys share a showdown? Only time will tell.

What the alleged leak on Reddit does say about Littlefinger.

According to the alleged Season 7 plot leak, Littlefinger will have his hands full in the North, where he has spent most of the past two seasons. Despite fan theories that have Littlefinger and Varys squaring off for the final power grab, as the Huffington Post suggested, the alleged leak claims that Game of Thrones will shock viewers’ expectations all over again, but more on that in a moment.

While Littlefinger has been busy grooming Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) in the North, Varys has been busy in the eastern part of the Seven Kingdoms with his pick for the Iron Throne, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). To say the two are currently worlds apart would be an understatement.

However, Varys has shown an interesting skill for traveling great distances in a short period of time. In the Season 6 finale, Varys went from Meereen to Highgarden to visit with Olenna Tyrell (Diane Rigg), before returning to Meereen in time to set sail with Daenerys and her forces. All within the same episode, so it stands to reason he could make a quick jaunt to the North and back in Season 7. The question is, why?

If Varys meets up with Littlefinger in Game of Thrones Season 7, according to the alleged leak it would be one of their last, as it claims Littlefinger will meet his end in Season 7 at the hands of the Stark siblings. If this is true, it would mean that Varys will beat Littlefinger at the proverbial “game of thrones.” Because as you know, the way you win the game is to live, and if Littlefinger dies next season, he will have automatically lost to Varys.

Will Season 7 see the end of one of Game of Thrones‘ greatest villains?

Littlefinger is one of the last “big bads” on Game of Thrones. With teen tyrant King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) and barbaric maniac Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) having both met their ends, Littlefinger and Cersei (Lena Headey) are all that is left. Remember, Littlefinger is the instigator behind everything that has happened on Game of Thrones.

He assassinated Jon Arryn, and framed the Lannisters for it, in the very first episode. By doing so, he set Ned Stark up to believe that his mentor had fallen at the hands of the Lannisters, a crime that served as the tipping point for a now long-standing blood feud that has been based on both truths and lies. Littlefinger also kept Ned Stark from fleeing King’s Landing, by holding a dagger to the Stark patriarch’s throat. Add that to everything else he has done throughout Game of Thrones‘ past six seasons and you have a recipe for the Starks to want him gone.

In summation

One thing is for certain, if Varys and Littlefinger do meet up again, and it does not take place in Season 7, they would have to cross paths in Season 8, which would mean the alleged Season 7 Reddit leak would be incorrect with regard to that portion of its claims. In all, Hill’s statement to the Huffington Post opens up the room for a lot of fun speculation.

Warning: Confirmed Game of Thrones spoiler ahead.

A more revealing quote from actress Sophie Turner on the BAFTAs red carpet unmasked a much firmer spoiler. During an interview with Hey U Guys, Turner inadvertently confirmed that her character, Sansa Stark, would survive Season 7, living to face Season 8.

Of course, as the Inquisitr recently reported, the extent of that Game of Thrones Season 7 spoiler is open to speculation and theories. Will Littlefinger be as fortunate as Sansa and survive Season 7? Find out if Varys and Littlefinger share another memorable showdown and if the alleged Reddit leak’s claim that Littlefinger will not survive the season comes to pass when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres this summer on HBO.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]