Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Is Dating NBA Player: Who Is Her New Man?

Savannah Chrisley doesn’t always share who she is dating right away, so the fact that she is revealing the new man in her life must mean that it is pretty serious. Us Magazine shared that she is now dating an NBA player. Savannah actually revealed the news herself while she was doing a chat with Access Hollywood and her dad was there as well. They talked with cohosts Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales about it all.

Savannah is dating NBA player Chandler Parsons who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. This is perfect since Savannah is living in Nashville for college. Her dad Todd shared his thoughts on it saying, “Well, what I know about him is what everyone else knows about him — that it happened on social media. But I think he’s a great guy. He’s got a great sense of humor.” The two actually did meet on Instagram.

According to Savannah Chrisley, their relationship is in the early stages. She said that it all just started a few weeks ago. Savannah went on to say, “We’re friends, like we met, I’ve gone to a game. We hang out. He’s a fun person to hang out with.” Her dad Todd Chrisley just isn’t sure about it all just yet, though. It sounds like it will take a bit to win him over. Todd said, “Listen, he’s got a great personality. But, you know, he’s an NBA player. I think in the NBA, you know, they’re ho hounds. I mean, so you know, my daughter’s not gonna be on that list.”

One of the strongest next generation people I know is, Savannah @_ItsSavannah_ She has a Heart of Gold..Don't Judge her based on a tv show ???? pic.twitter.com/Br5xoClg6S — Jon JonathanHorowitz (@JonJonathanH) February 13, 2017

Savannah went on to say that he is sweet and they will just see where it goes. Since Savannah and Chandler just started dating, she doesn’t really know if it will last or anything yet either. Savannah did talk about their first date together, though. She said, “I knew it would be the start of something good. When we went out to dinner, I tried to pay and he got mad, and he was like, ‘No, don’t ever think that’s gonna fly with me. I was like, ‘All right.'” Todd says that this was a lot different than the way her last boyfriend Blaire Hanks was and he even shared that anything would be a step up. When Savannah and Blaire split, she was very open with the fans about what was going on. They had got to know him on the show Chrisley Knows Best.

People shared that Savannah Chrisley is doing well just one week after her big crash. She was already back on the road and driving once again. She was involved in a life-threatening car accident. Her floor mat actually got stuck under the gas pedal and caused her problems. She looked down to move it, and that is when Savannah ended up crashing her car. Todd Chrisley shared that he got a call from the highway patrol that told him he needed to go to the hospital because she had been involved in a wreck. They wouldn’t tell him anything over the phone, but he got dressed and rushed to the hospital arriving just as Savannah did.

What do you think of Savannah Chrisley dating Chandler Parsons? Do you feel like these two are a great couple? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best on USA.

