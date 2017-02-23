‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 8: Another Familiar Face Returning

Another familiar face is returning to The Vampire Diaries Season 8. New episode stills from the penultimate episode show that Matt will come face to face with a family member he hasn’t seen since Season 1. It is unclear just how this character will play a part in the episode.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kelly Donovan is set to make an appearance in the second-to-last episode of The Vampire Diaries ever. For those who don’t remember – it has been eight years – this is Matt’s mom. Kelly decided to abandon her children after Matt suggested it was best for all of them. It was just after this that Vicki was turned into a vampire and then killed by Damon Salvatore. Matt was left alone but would try to remain an integral part of the series.

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 has been focused more on Matt, with an actual storyline that works with Mystic Falls. Rather than just being his home, it turns out that Matt is the descendant of the true founding family: the Maxwells. It is his family line that worked with Bonnie’s ancestor Beatrice Bennett to create a bell that would kill sirens. Unfortunately, the spell was corrupted and it can now bring hell to Earth.

Matt’s dad was finally brought onto the show after seven seasons of just mentioning him now and then. Many fans have asked for a scene between Kelly and Matt, as she finds out the truth about his family line and the connection to Mystic Falls. Did she already know about that family line?

As for Kelly’s appearance, she will appear in the Vampire Diaries Season 8 penultimate episode, which is set to be a wedding. This will be the epic June wedding that Caroline has been planning from the very first episode – something that Steroline fans begged to be included in The Vampire Diaries’ final season.

It is unclear just how Kelly will reappear in the episode and why she is back in town. She has barely even been mentioned since she left in Season 1. Stefan and Damon will be working together to lure an enemy out into the open, but the synopsis doesn’t say who that enemy is. Will it be Cade, or have they got a new enemy? Is it possible that Kelly is actually the enemy?

Julie Plec shared recently that Kelly was supposed to be a supernatural creature. The writers had used the succubus lore for the character, with Melinda Clarke filming a few scenes in that role. In the end, Plec decided that the show was getting far too dark too quickly, so the succubus scenes were cut out and redone. Is it possible that Plec is going to make Kelly a succubus now after all these years?

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 has just three episodes left. There are many theories about how the series finale will play out. It has been confirmed that Nina Dobrev will return into her role as Elena Gilbert, but there are also suggestions that Katherine will make some sort of appearance.

Fans are speculating over the death that will occur in the Vampire Diaries Season 8 finale. Many fans suspect that it will be Stefan, who sacrifices his life to give the cure to Damon so Damon and Elena can live together. Others wonder whether Damon will die and Elena and Stefan get to live their human lives together, although that is unlikely with the Steroline wedding set to happen on March 2.

There isn’t long left to wait. The Vampire Diaries Season 8 will conclude on March 10 at 8 p.m. on the CW.

