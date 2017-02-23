‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Shares ‘Cryptic’ Message After Jeremy Calvert’s Split

Did Leah Messer just comment on her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert’s recent split from Brooke Wehr?

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star recently posted a “cryptic” message to her fans and followers on Instagram which may have been in reference to Calvert and Wehr’s breakup.

“Focus on outcomes not problems. There are no limits. Go beyond anything that feels stagnant. Set goals and let eternity be the measurement of what is possible for your life,” Leah Messer wrote with a meme, as OK! Magazine revealed to readers on February 21.

Leah Messer also shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers, which quickly sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation between Messer and Calvert. Shortly thereafter, however, Calvert explained to fans on Instagram live that he had no intentions of ever getting back with his ex-wife.

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr called off their engagement earlier this month and in the days that followed, Wehr accused Leah Messer’s former husband of cheating on her with a Teen Mom 2 producer.

Leah Messer has been single for the past several months, as far as fans know, but for a short period of time after her split from Jeremy Calvert in 2015, she was linked to her personal trainer, T.R. Dues. According to reports at the time, Messer dated Dues in secret throughout the year and even lived with him. However, when it came to the MTV show, Messer chose to keep him completely off of the series.

Although Dues never made an appearance, his name did come up during a Teen Mom 2 reunion special. As fans may recall, Messer’s first husband, Corey Simms, claimed that one of their twin daughters had informed him that Dues was sleeping at their home.

After the allegation was made, Leah Messer denied her relationship with Dues online before ultimately revealing that they had parted ways months later.

Leah Messer doesn’t seem to have had much luck in love in recent years, but when it comes to her personal life, she’s already quite busy. In addition to her duties with Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer has a hectic life at home with her three children, 7-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 4-year-old daughter Adalynn, and she recently enrolled in college.

Throughout the past several years, Teen Mom 2 fans have seen Leah Messer go through ups and downs and at one point, she entered rehab for anxiety and depression. Luckily, in recent months, she appears to be in a much happier place. In fact, the reality star and mom of three has been sharing tons of happy selfies recently and along with one of her posts, she expressed pride in the woman’s she’s become.

“There is no greater blessing in life to be able to stand in your very own happiness with who you are and who you are becoming!” Leah Messer wrote with a post last year. “The amount of joy peace, and TRUE love that I now can feel is empowering within itself. Don’t settle for less than what you deserve. Be YOU, Be a DIFFERENCE! Lets stand TOGETHER for a CHANGE, and teach each other our worthiness.”

Leah Messer has also been sharing tons of photos of the children in her life on Instagram, including her new niece, who she recently took to get her ears pierced.

To see more of Leah Messer and her co-stars, including her ex-husbands Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

