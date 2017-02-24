Justin Bieber Didn’t Pee His Sweatpants & He’s Not Bothered If You Think He Did

Justin Bieber has set the record straight on a false assumption that he somehow peed his sweatpants, after media reports claimed that he did based on photos of the superstar with a curious wet patch emerged on Thursday.

On Thursday night, the Canadian took to Twitter to share two tweets that addressed the erroneous reports.

Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area…Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice! — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 24, 2017

The “Sorry” singer also tweeted a photo he’d posted on his Instagram account hours earlier.

The humorous snap featured a still of Adam Sandler with a wet patch around his crotch area, taken from the movie, Billy Madison. Alongside it, Justin posted a real life paparazzi-obtained shot of himself walking out and about drinking a juice while sporting a wet patch on his sweatpants in the same place.

The pop icon jokingly captioned the image, “You ain’t cool unless you pee your pants.”

Bieber’s clarification comes after the gossip rumormill mistakenly assumed the superstar had peed himself after day-old pictures and a video surfaced of the 22-year-old walking around West Hollywood, California, with a sizable wet patch around the crotch area of his sweatpants. Make that, almost $700 grey Vetements sweatpants.

TMZ posted a video showing the pop prince walking to his Range Rover as he left a building on Wednesday.

At the time, a cameraman was trying to provoke the Grammy winner with invasive questions about his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and her apparent new romance with The Weeknd.

Wisely, the “Sorry” singer didn’t reply.

Justin em West Hollywood, na Califórnia (22/02) A post shared by Conexão Bieber Brasil (@conexaobieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:05am PST

Paparazzi photos of Justin taken that same Wednesday were reposted by Bieber-dedicated fan online accounts and sites.

The snaps show the singer drinking a health juice from Earthbar in West Hollywood.

Another photo of Justin Bieber spotted out in West Hollywood, California yesterday. (February 22) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:21am PST

(2) Another photo of Justin Bieber spotted out in West Hollywood, California yesterday. (February 22) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:21am PST

(3) Another photo of Justin Bieber spotted out in West Hollywood, California yesterday. (February 22) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:21am PST

When one considers that Bieber allowed erroneous media reporting play out for hours before correcting it, we can speculate that the superstar knows full well that the entertainment news cycle and the Internet will always presume the worst when it comes to him.

Justin Bieber Did NOT Pee His Pants, Despite Report https://t.co/W1DB8mLdhp — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) February 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Bieber shrugged off the fake “pee-pants-gate” controversy and enjoyed a day out in Venice Beach with family friends on Thursday.

The singer shot some hoops in an amateur game of basketball and was also spotted talking to onlookers.

Take a look at the video and candids below.

Justin em Venice Beach, na Califórnia (23/02) A post shared by Conexão Bieber Brasil (@conexaobieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

Justin em Venice Beach, na Califórnia (23/02) A post shared by Conexão Bieber Brasil (@conexaobieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

Feb 23: Justin spotted out playing basketball in Los Angeles, California {A} A post shared by Selena & Justin Updates (@teenholllywood.ud) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

Justin em Venice Beach, na Califórnia (23/02) A post shared by Conexão Bieber Brasil (@conexaobieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

(4) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Los Angeles, California earlier today. (February 23) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

Justin Bieber on sandi beadles Snapchat {J} A post shared by Selena & Justin Updates (@teenholllywood.ud) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

February 23: Justin seen out in Beverly Hills, California {A} A post shared by Selena & Justin Updates (@teenholllywood.ud) on Feb 23, 2017 at 1:27pm PST

February 23: Justin seen out in Beverly Hills, California {A} A post shared by Selena & Justin Updates (@teenholllywood.ud) on Feb 23, 2017 at 1:27pm PST

Bieber is currently on a few days break after resuming his Purpose World Tour in Mexico for a run of successful stadium shows. His next stop is in Perth, Australia on March 6.

During his visit to Mexico City, Justin met three youngsters through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The singer has supported the organization since the start of his professional career back in 2009.

Video of Justin Bieber and a Make-A-Wish fan in Mexico City last night. (February 19) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

Another video of Justin Bieber and a Make-A-Wish fan in Mexico City last night. (February 19) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

Photo of Justin Bieber with a Make-A-Wish fan last night in Mexico City. (February 19) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:51am PST

Another photo of Justin Bieber with a Make-A-Wish fan last night in Mexico City. (February 19) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:51am PST

Photo of Justin Bieber with a Make-A-Wish fan the other night in Mexico City. (February 18) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:53am PST

(4) Another photo of Justin Bieber with a Make-A-Wish fan last night in Mexico City. (February 19) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:52am PST

Justin Bieber’s philanthropy continues. The singer has donated an autographed guitar to a silent auction, which is raising money to help transgender kids and LGBTQ youth.

The fundraiser takes place today (February 24). British superstar Sir Elton John, Bob Dylan, Beyonce, and more have also donated signed memorabilia.

[Featured Image By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images]