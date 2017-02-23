Beyonce Cancels Coachella Gig, Will Lady Gaga Replace Beyonce?

Beyonce canceled her Coachella appearance amid concerns over a pregnancy that, according to TMZ, is “just too dicey.” The canceled performance is leaving fans super disappointed and wondering who will replace Beyonce, but they’re also worried about Beyonce’s health.

It’s doctor’s orders that the diva cancel her Coachella performance, so that must mean that medical professionals are anxious about Beyonce’s pregnancy this time around.

Beyonce recently sang at the Grammys, but she remained seated for most of her time at the awards show and performance. It was a fairly “low-impact” kind of show for Beyonce, but even that seems to be more than she and her doctors are willing to risk at Coachella.

Coachella is almost two months away, and things could be even riskier for the singer at that stage of her pregnancy. That means festival organizers will have to quickly find a replacement for Beyonce.

ET Online reminded readers that right before Beyonce performed songs from her Lemonade hit album at the Grammys, she and Jay Z announced that they are expecting twins.

Blue Ivy will have two little siblings and the whole family is excited about the new babies, but the news means that this pregnancy could be more difficult for Beyonce than her first pregnancy was. Making a decision to cancel Beyonce’s Coachella appearance seems like a wise choice.

The “Formation” singer’s representatives from Parkwood Entertainment and Coachella producer Goldenvoice made a statement about Beyonce’s Coachella cancellation.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.”

Organizers thanked fans for their understanding after making the announcement.

There was a bit of silver lining to go with the bad news. Beyonce confirmed that she will headline the 2018 Coachella Festival. Of course, by that time the pop diva will have three little ones to look after so let’s hope she has at least one nanny to help out.

It’s unclear exactly when the twins are due, but watchful observers noticed that Beyonce isn’t showing very much yet. That means the babies may be only a few months old, almost newborns, when Beyonce headlines at next year’s Coachella.

According to Sacbee, the cancellation of Beyonce’s April 15 and 22 festival shows is especially disappointing for fans who hoped to finally see a woman headline. Not only would this have been Beyonce’s first Coachella performance, it would also have been the “the first female act to headline Coachella since Bjork in 2007.”

Beyonce previously performed at Coachella, but not as a singer. Instead, Beyonce’s Coachella performance was all about having fun with her sister, Solange, during Solange’s set. Beyonce had a blast dancing on stage at the 2014 Coachella, but she didn’t sing or headline.

Now, everyone wants to know who will replace Beyonce at Coachella. Many fans are hoping and praying that Lady Gaga will be the one to fill in the empty spot. Twitter is already exploding with the Lady Gaga suggestion as fans send the message that they want her to become Beyonce’s replacement.

No more Beyonce… @coachella plz bring another pop star i.e. @ladygaga ???? — JESSE GÜTIERREZ (@itspapijesse) February 23, 2017

One fan made a joking reference to Lady Gaga’s love of aerial tricks and wondered if the athletic singer could swoop in to save Beyonce fans and replace her at Coachella.

So Beyonce dropped out of Coachella…. Can @ladygaga swoop in and save us??? — Soapiee (@baddfish_) February 23, 2017

One person is so convinced that Lady Gaga is the only possible replacement for Beyonce that she said Coachella would have to give refunds if they hire anyone else!

Lady Gaga knows how to lay on the spectacle. The “Perfect Illusion” singer could be the perfect replacement for Beyonce at Coachella.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS]