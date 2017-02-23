Kim Kardashian’s Rumored Jealousy Towards Beyonce For Having Twins [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian is not jealous of Beyonce for having twins. The rumor was started by the UK tabloid, The Daily Star.

“The reality TV queen was reportedly stunned to discover the singer kept the news she is expecting twins a secret from her.And the mum-of-two has said she is being driven crazy because she reckons Beyoncé is stealing her thunder.”

The article adds that Kim thinks she’s a bigger star than Beyonce. However, Gossip Cop claims that the story is bogus.

“It does make for a dramatic headline, but that doesn’t mean it’s the least bit accurate. Kardashian isn’t fazed in the least by who has more children, and no one actually thinks that’s a legitimate barometer of fame,” says columnist Shari Weiss, who adds that as someone who has had difficult pregnancies, Kardashian wants nothing more for Beyonce than to be happy and healthy.

This isn’t the first rumor Kim Kardashian had to deal with in the past week. According to Media Takeout, Blac Chyna has formed an “inappropriate” crush on Kanye West that’s making Kim very jealous.

“She’s always found him highly attractive and has told a number of gal pals that she’d sleep with him in a heartbeat. For months she’s been cooking up ways to spend more time with him, hoping to make a move when Kim’s not around,” claims an “insider.”

Once again, Gossip Cop has intercepted in order to declare this another fake news story.

“Gossip Cop is told the notion that Chyna is trying to ‘steal’ West is ‘laughable’ because the two have ‘nothing’ to do with each other,” says Shari Weiss, who adds that there is no evidence to support the notion that Chyna is trying to spend more time with the performer.

There is one humorous story about Kim Kardashian that is true. According to US Weekly, Kardashian recently suffered another nip slip.

“So much for the ginormous parka. Kim Kardashian suffered a nip slip while leaving restaurant Joey in Woodland Hills, California, on Wednesday, February 22.”

The article adds that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave paps an accidental peek of her nipple while wearing a lace corset top.

Oh, no! Kim Kardashian suffered a nip slip in this unfortunate outfit: https://t.co/PyuQphM62b pic.twitter.com/HkDiUmqWxz — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 23, 2017

The comments after the article article aren’t very flattering towards Kim.

“She’s been wearing an unfortunate outfit since Kanye cleaned out her closet,” says ShoShaMarie.

“Be for real. No such thing as an accidental slip in this dept. She’s out doing her marching on parade thing/ being seen and begging to be looked at, gah she is one desperate female,” claims Nicotinequeen63.

Meanwhile, E! News recently published an article about how Kim Kardashian is bouncing back from her robbery with support from her family.

“After staying out of the public eye for a while, Kim slowly made steps to return to the spotlight. She has since returned to social media, made her first official public appearance and she has even testified in the Paris robbery case,” writes columnist Jess Cohen, who then shows a video that discusses how Kardashian’s family helped her.

Many thought that after Kim Kardashian was robbed, she would step away from the public spotlight. However, Kardashian’s presence on social media proves that she is just as hungry for stardom as ever — and that’s a great thing for her fans. We’ll certainly be hearing a lot more about Kardashian in 2017.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]