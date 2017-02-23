Jeremy Calvert’s Fiancee Brooke Wehr Is Looking Forward To Replacing Him

Jeremy Calvert is caught up in a cheating scandal just months after proposing to Brooke Wehr.

While Teen Mom 2 fans expected to see Calvert and Wehr get married in the coming months, there will be no wedding and when it comes to the couple’s relationship, it seems to be over for good with no chance at a possible reconciliation.

As Radar Online revealed on February 23, Wehr broke news of Jeremy Calvert’s alleged cheating on her Instagram page with a meme of a man who promised not to cheat. Since then, she has continued to talk about their breakup with her fans and followers.

In one of her latest posts, Wehr attempted to look at the bright side of their split but also noted her heartbreak by admitting that she never dreamt of being without Jeremy Calvert.

“If life can remove someone you never dreamed of losing, it can replace them with someone you never dreamt of having,” Wehr posted on Instagram, along with the caption, “I guess this is a plus side #motivation #positive #dreaming.”

With Wehr’s first post about Jeremy Calvert’s rumored infidelity, the single mom wrote, “Sounds about right. Too bad he f****d the producer @mandi0,” who works on Teen Mom 2 with Chelsea Houska, and “only about 1,000 other people.”

Wehr also posted a message that read, “I don’t always fall in love. But when I do it’s with a cheating sociopath that f**ks up my life and wastes my time because I’m obviously retarded.”

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr began dating nearly 2 years ago after the reality dad parted ways with his former wife, Leah Messer, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, Adalynn. Calvert and Messer tied the knot in April 2012 and welcomed their daughter in February of the following year. As fans will recall, Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer parted ways in late 2014 after Calvert publicly accused Messer of cheating on him with one of her ex-boyfriends.

While Messer denied doing any such thing, she admitted to having an affair with her first husband Corey Simms in 2013 during a taping of a Teen Mom 2 reunion special. At the time, Messer was married to Calvert and Simms was married to his current wife Miranda.

While it is unclear whether or not Jeremy Calvert cheated on his former fiancee, Brooke Wehr, a source recently denied that he had slept with a Teen Mom 2 producer.

“No idea where [Brooke] got that one from, honestly,” a crew member told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup days ago. “They barely interact at all, except when they would text to set up filming for when Jeremy was in South Dakota. There have been some incidences when people from the crew have gotten personal with friends of the cast or whatever, but the Mandy/Jeremy hookup never happened, plain and simple.”

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr have been feuding on Instagram for days, but despite Wehr’s firm allegations against him, Calvert has maintained his innocence. In fact, according to the reality star, Wehr is “crazy” and he doesn’t seem to be at all upset by their split. He even visited a local bar just days later and appears to have continued to spend time with his friends as their drama plays out.

Following the split, Calvert was faced with accusations of a possible reunion with his ex-wife, Messer, which he quickly shot down.

