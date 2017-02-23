One Direction Brits 2017: ‘History’ Wins, Liam Hints At Reunion

One Direction took the Brits 2017 Video of the Year award with “History,” and Liam may have dropped a hint for a possible One Direction reunion.

One Direction may be on a year-long hiatus, but the band is clearly far from over. This year’s 2017 Brits award marks the fourth year in a row that the superstar group has won the Video of the Year. Interestingly enough, the 1D guys faced off against Zayn Malik, a former founding member of the band, who broke off to go solo back in 2015 shortly before the band announced they would be going on the year-long hiatus.

Liam Payne was the only member of One Direction at the 2017 Brits, and accepted the award on behalf of the group.

“I know I speak on behalf of the rest of the boys when I say we cannot believe we’re still winning these, and the sheer devotion that our fans have shown online for this is absolutely amazing, so thank you very much,” Liam said, according to Evening Standard.

Despite being unable to attend the 2017 Brits, other members of One Direction tweeted out their thanks to fans and followers.

Oh my days…time and time again you guys do it for us . Payno love ya bro. @benwinston @GabeTurner73 @bigboturner @Fulwell73 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 22, 2017

Loads and loads of love !!! pic.twitter.com/TZ3BgAiQhF — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 22, 2017

While some fans fear that the year-long break that One Direction chose to take will be permanent, band members keep dropping hints that something big might be in the future. Many One Direction members, Liam Payne included, have been working on solo projects and refining their music.

However, despite the solo work, a couple of members have spoken out about a possible reunion.

In Liam’s acceptance speech for One Direction at the 2017 Brits, he claimed that the band is still a band.

“We’ve been taking a bit of time out, working on our solo material, but One Direction is who we are and it’s who we always will be. This one’s for you, thank you very much,” reports the Evening Standard.

Another One Direction member, Niall Horan, hinted that a future reunion was almost definitely a sure thing. Horan spoke to an Australian radio show, telling the host the long-awaited reunion of One Direction.

“Will definitely happen,” he said. “I’m doing this, going to be doing a bit of a tour. Harry’s got his movie coming out, Harry’s doing his thing. Louis doing his thing and Liam’s doing his thing. A year has gone so quick already. But when it does happen, it’s going to be great.”

Of course, despite the group’s recent success at the 2017 Brits, there are number of obstacles to a reunion taking place, despite both fans and members wishes. With Malik out of the picture, the band is already down one member, and Liam Payne may be next.

Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, have been rumored to be expecting a baby at some point in the relatively near future. The two have been together since early last year. Just in the past few weeks, Cheryl revealed her baby bump in a L’Oreal photo shoot, finally putting to rest all the rumors surrounding her possible pregnancy. Adding a child to the mix might keep Payne from reuniting with the band, instead focusing on a solo career which would enable him to spend more time with the new baby.

So what are your thoughts on One Direction’s “History” winning in the 2017 Brit? Do you think One Direction will get back together, or have they split up for good? Tell us what you believe in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]