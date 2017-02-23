Former Speaker Of The House John Boehner Claims GOP Will Not Repeal Obamacare

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner made headlines recently when he claimed that Republicans will not repeal the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. Boehner has been a very strong opponent against Obamacare for years now, along with most other Republicans and many Americans. The hope was that when President Donald Trump took office, he would repeal and replace it.

Trump did the partial part in putting out an executive order to repeal it, which means that steps are being taken to change things. However, John Boehner does not believe it will actually be repealed. He believes that Obamacare will stay in place, but Republicans would most likely tweak things and replace parts of it with the overall system of the original concept in place. He told Politico…

“I shouldn’t call it repeal-and-replace, because it’s not going to happen. Most of the framework of the Affordable Care Act… that’s going to be there.”

He would go on to say that talk of a repeal is just “happy talk.” This basically means President Donald Trump promised a repeal and replace, and lived up to half of that. However, removing the good parts of Obamacare does not make a lot of sense theoretically. Taking parts out and adding things in would be far better at the end of the day, which is what Boehner believes will occur. However, people want a repeal and replace…so that is why Trump ran on the idea that he would do just that. This is why it may be considered “happy talk,” as its only being discussed to make conservatives happy with Trump right now, and the Republicans overall.

Boehner did try to get a repeal started the entire time he was House Speaker. He oversaw 50 different cases of repeal and even promised his own plan, which we never really got. In 2012 though, he was all about a full repeal and claimed anything less would be unacceptable. He said regarding Obamacare then…

“Our economy continues to struggle, and the president’s health care law is making things worse, raising health costs and making it harder for small businesses to hire workers. The only way to change this is by repealing Obamacare in its entirety. We voted to fully repeal the president’s health care law as one of our first acts as the new House majority, and our plan remains to repeal the law in its entirety. Anything short of that is unacceptable.”

In theory the Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act by no means was a bad idea in its concept, as the idea was to make healthcare affordable. The problem was that it cost people more money than it should in the end did Obamacare. High premiums are considered to be the worst part of it. On top of that, people get taxed monthly for not having insurance, which forces people to buy. What this does is create an environment of which insurance companies can be sharks in a way.

They know you have to have insurance, which means they can take away some parts of coverage and charge more. Relate it to two gas stations in the middle of nowhere. Both across the road from the other. Of course, these two gas stations will try to compete with the station across the street…but they’re also in the middle of nowhere and people will most likely show up and be desperate to fill up their tank.

In knowing this, the gas stations could decide to do one of two things: keep their gas at a reasonable price or increase the price per gallon. Most stations would increase it, sometimes far more than they should. The average may be $2.30 in your average crowded city with many options to get gas and serve people. However, the place in the middle of nowhere can charge $4.00 because they know you need it. Sure, they might compete where the other charges $3.50….but you still are paying more.

Insurance companies know you have to have it, thus the problem. Of course, that is why Obamacare try to bring your price down through the Health Market. You will then see a lower amount based on income or it’ll stay the same. Various insurance companies were charging anywhere between $300 or more per person, depending on if you got okay coverage or the better type. This was of course before the Health Market stepped in. If you had an income anywhere lower than $40,000 per year, you may get help with it. Above it, and perhaps not.

Middle class individuals and up do not get help with this and pay the higher premium due to it. So with Obamacare being changed up, middle class as well as upper get relief with lower pricing while others can still get help with insurance if they need it too. In the end, a full change may not be necessary for President Donald Trump and his administration. However, there are changes needed and those MUST come before too long or Americans may begin to push back against Trump more than they already have.

[Featured Image By Carolyn Kaster/AP images]