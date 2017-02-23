Blac Chyna Instagram Pic In Skin Tight Bodysuit ‘Slams’ Pregnancy Rumors

If anyone was still buying into all those Blac Chyna pregnancy rumors, Chyna’s latest Instagram pics have totally “slammed” the story. According to Hollywood Life, the rumor that Chyna and Rob Kardashian were expecting another baby flew around at high-speed after photos emerged of Blac at a kids’ birthday party in “uncharacteristically” loose, baggy clothes.

The pic of Chyna’s top billowing around her belly was all it took for the internet to go crazy with Blac pregnancy rumors.

I heard Blac Chyna is pregnant again lmao — Kameron ???? (@KameronIsKing12) February 21, 2017

Sure, it’s unusual, even unheard of, for Blac to dress in a way that hides her figure so completely. The model was wearing a comfy, oversized Adidas sweatshirt with matching track pants.

Kardashian’s ex-fiance was on her way to a birthday party for BFF Amber Rose’s son and probably just threw on something that would get her through what promised to be a high-energy, action-packed afternoon with the kids.

It could be that the outfit was left over from earlier in the year, before Chyna and Rob Kardashian split up again and she started really focusing on getting her body back to super svelte.

But lots of people wanted to believe that Chyna and Kardashian were going to reunite and have a second baby together. Blac, 28, and Rob, 29, have had a tough time lately. What started out as a seemingly strong relationship went bad fast once Chyna was pregnant with Dream.

Their romance began “spiraling out of control, leading to yet another breakup,” and a Rob and Chyna insider said that the “volatile relationship” might be “over for good this time.” Blac and Rob will still have to sort out how to be parents to Dream, but according to the source, Chyna is “simply sick of all the drama.”

In the aftermath of the latest breakup, Chyna is really taking care of herself. When the pregnancy rumor frenzy broke out, Blac was more concerned about her post-baby weight loss and getting over Rob Kardashian.

The reality star has already revealed that she’s lost an impressive 40 pounds since Dream, her daughter with Rob Kardashian, was born. When Dream Kardashian entered the world only three months ago, Chyna’s weight was 192 pounds. Now she’s down to 142 pounds and looks “incredible” even without the reality that she gave birth only a few weeks ago.

Blac and Amber Rose were at the All Def Digital Movie Awards on February 22, and Chyna took the opportunity to show off her gorgeous post-baby body. She “flaunted” her curves and tiny waist in a “latex red jumpsuit with a black belt, and she looked SO skinny.” That’s pretty impressive for someone who”just had a baby” on November 10, and it might be a way to remind Rob Kardashian just what he’s missing.

People reports that Chyna’s Instagram account showcases her weight loss with her new pics. She’s being “meticulous” about documenting the baby weight leaving just as she was when she gained the weight.

“About to head out!” she captioned the Instagram pic, and she might as well have added, “About to show you how NOT pregnant I am.”

Blac added some news about her new obsession with a weight loss and detox tea she’s been using.

It’s totally clear to anyone who wants to see that Chyna has lost a lot of weight and that there’s no way she could be pregnant again.

Blac also celebrated her post-baby weight loss with some nearly nude pics posted to Chyna’s Instagram. The pics show Blac posing nude on a white bed where “she only lightly covers herself with a thin sheet” so that Chyna’s weight loss and sexy shape are easy to see.

What do you think of Blac Chyna’s weight loss? Will Blac and Rob Kardashian get back together again?

