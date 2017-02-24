Kim Kardashian Bares Breasts, Shares Soul Food Cooking Amid Weight Loss Stress

Kim Kardashian is known as a style diva, but even a diva has an occasional fashion mishap. The result? Kim bared her breasts when her wardrobe experienced a malfunction. But don’t chalk up that oops-she-did-it-again style mishap to being overweight. Kardashian has steadily been losing weight and revealed her new weight goal of 115 pounds. Amid her stress about weight loss however, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star just turned to Snapchat to share her newfound love for soul food cooking.

Kim’s most recent wardrobe malfunction happened as she left a restaurant in Woodland Hills, California, this week. Kardashian was flaunting her breasts in a lace corset top when the accident occurred, giving photographers a view of her bared breast including her nipple, reported Us Weekly.

In addition to the corset, the 36-year-old opted for high-waist sweatpants, an enormous white parka, a pair of ’80s sunglasses and a mini orange Birkin purse. Kim was at the restaurant with her mother Kris Jenner and her sister Kourtney Kardashian on what would have been the 73rd birthday of the Kardashian sisters’ dad Robert Kardashian.

“Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I’m so grateful you are my dad!” tweeted Kim.

Kim also apparently loves soul food cooking, and she turned to Snapchat to share her affection with a soul food cooking session on Thursday. Kardashian served a similar menu for her husband Kanye West on Father’s Day, noted the Daily Mail.

Despite her known devotion to the low-carb, high-protein Atkins diet, Kim showed off a Southern comfort food feast featuring fried chicken, cornbread, rice, and beans. Kardashian also shared a dessert, green beans, and other vegetables that made up the buffet.

Kardashian posted her soul food cooking feast just two days after she stressed about her weight.

“I gotta lose this extra, like, 7lbs, to get to 115lbs.”

It’s not known if Kim actually cooked up (and ate) that Southern cooking feast, however. According to the media outlet, Kardashian usually relies on a personal chef.

“Kanye loves to eat really healthy and is always on different diets,” Kim once revealed in an interview.

“He has a chef who comes in the morning and cooks breakfast for both of us and gets our meal plans together for the day. We just started seeing a nutritionist who changes our diet every 10 days.”

However, when it comes to Kardashian’s post-pregnancy weight loss plan, Fit Pregnancy reported that the reality TV star lost 70 pounds by turning to the Atkins diet. Kim has expressed her faith in her ability to restore her pre-baby body.

“[Kim is] confident in her bounce back game.”

To take off the pounds after she and Kanye welcomed their second child, Saint, Kardashian combined exercise and diet. She admitted that she used to think that as long as she exercised, her diet didn’t really matter.

“I think dieting is so important to weight loss, whereas, I didn’t really ever think that before,” Kim confessed.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I can work out, I can just eat whatever I want.’ But you have to work out all the time.”

Kardashian chose the Atkins 40 diet, which allows her approximately 1,800 calories daily with limited carbohydrates and plenty of protein.

“[I] eat a lot of fish and turkey.”

Kim also consumes Atkins snacks, including “trail mix with M&M chocolates with peanuts, so there was stuff that makes it [so] you feel like you can live,” and incorporates exercise into her life by going to the gym before her children get up at 6 a.m.

Khloe Kardashian provides her with fitness inspiration.

“[Khloe] does these workouts with these sauna suits underneath,” shared Kim.

“And she’s just…I’ve never seen someone so focused. I saw her naked two days ago changing and I was [like], ‘Oh, my God. You are my body icon.’ She’s never been more on fire.”

Kim recently tried the sweat suit approach herself, but Shape magazine cautioned that it’s not safe.

Mike Clancy, C.S.C.S. and founder of Mike Clancy Training, told the publication that although it can cause the body to lose “five to ten pounds, this method of sweating out the last few pounds is extremely dangerous because your body is dehydrated and the stress on your internal organs can quickly land you in a hospital.”

Instead, Clancy suggests what he described as a “safer” option to Kardashian’s sweat suit.

“A safer alternative to this tactic would be doing a sustained, fasted cardio in the morning while drinking plenty of fluids,” he said.

“A favorite of my clients’ is walking uphill on a treadmill on a high incline for 30 to 40 minutes before breakfast.”

