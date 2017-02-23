Giraffe Watch: Get Notifications When April Gives Birth Live-Streaming Online

When the Inquisitr first reported on April the giraffe, who lives at the Animal Adventure Park (AAP) in Harpursville, New York, fans were told her birth was imminent. It is imminent, but like any creature about to give birth, unless it is a planned c-section, these things have their own timing.

That was February 14, and viewers have watched and waited for April to give birth and they’re still waiting. There’s no question she will give birth, but for many who are drawn into the live cam, it can be difficult to pull away. You can watch the live giraffe cam in the video above, but be warned. It’s hard to stop watching.

Last night, the Inquisitr reported that live-streaming videos of April had been watched approximately 100,000 times. A new update by Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch shared on Facebook Live stated that extremists falsely reported the video in order to have YouTube shut it down. The tactic worked temporarily, but YouTube restored the video.

Patch also stated that at the time it was taken offline, there were a million people who had watched. The streaming video has gone viral, and at last check, approximately 40,000 people were watching at once. It is also apparent that people are having a hard time looking away for fear they will miss April’s giving birth to her baby giraffe calf live online. There is a solution, and that is to get notifications when April is in active labor and the giraffe calf is about to be born.

You can watch Jordan Patch’s video update that streamed live from the Animal Adventure Park in the video below. In the video, he specifically states that extremists falsely flagged the video and had it temporarily removed.

Giraffes are magnificent creatures, and while people would like to seem them thrive in the wild, their numbers are dwindling. According to Patch, Animal Adventure Park isn’t about profiting from threatened and endangered animals, but about conservation efforts. If you check out the AAP’s videos on Facebook and feedback from visitors and other guests, you’ll see that many who have visited the park in person feel it is an educational facility that promotes conservation, and they support Patch and the Animal Adventure Park staff.

So what can you do if you’ve been pulled into the internet by April awaiting the birth of her calf, only to find that dinner isn’t being cooked, the kids aren’t getting dressed, and the house hasn’t been cleaned for days? The answer is in the official AAP Facebook page. Patch has stated that when April goes into active labor, not only will the YouTube video stream it, but they will hold a Facebook Live video like the video announcement from this morning.

If you visit the official Facebook page and click like then receive notifications for live events, you can receive notification when they bring that video live. You can also set Facebook to notify your mobile devices, tablets, laptops or PCs audibly so you can go out to the store, pick up the kids from school or go to work without fear that you’re missing out on April’s birth. No judgment, it happens to all of us. Witnessing a giraffe give birth live streaming online is a rare event and an educational opportunity that children can experience. While you can always watch a video of the event later, there’s nothing to replace that moment of witnessing it with others while it is happening.

You can visit the official AAP Facebook site here and set up notifications. Finally, a word of caution to those who are watching the live stream. A number of events have arisen that have interrupted the live streaming broadcast, and these are not limited to the false YouTube flags. When the stream goes down, people have panicked and flooded the Facebook page with messages. If you are patient, you will see that the staff regularly comments on their Facebook page to update the public regarding the current condition of the live stream. You don’t need to message them. Can you imagine if 40,000 people started sending messages at once saying the live stream was down while you were trying to fix it?

If the live stream goes down, be patient. It will be updated. Even if the stream goes down in the video player above, it will be corrected. Don’t worry, you won’t miss it. Set up your notifications with Facebook and you’ll be certain to watch April give birth to her baby giraffe live streaming online.

Stay tuned, as after the baby calf is born, there will be a contest regarding the baby’s name.

