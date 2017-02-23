Kandi Burruss Lesbian Sex Rumors: Her Salacious Details About Porsha Williams

Kandi Burruss is no stranger to sex, and she will often talk about how she enjoys sex with her husband, Todd Tucker. She has even launched her own sex toy line, and she has also recruited a sales team. Burruss enjoys a great party with a stripper, and she even hosted her own show called Kandi Koated Nights, where she opened up about her own personal experiences. So when Kandi learned that rumors were circulating about her sex life, she got furious.

According to a new Bravo report, Kandi Burruss is now opening up to The Daily Dish about how she felt about these rumors. Burruss didn’t seem to mind them at first, but when she heard that Porsha might have been behind them, she decided to call out Williams for her own sexual escapades. Apparently, Kandi knows a thing or two about Williams’ sex life, and it’s surprising that she’s not dishing the details on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I’ve said on Housewives before, I have said on Kandi Koated Nights before, yes I’ve had a girl experience. It’s not a secret, but I’m very happily married with my husband and I am not a lesbian waiting to come out of the closet,” Kandi Burruss explains to Bravo about the rumors, sharing that she never lied about having a sexual encounter with a woman, adding that Porsha was just mad at her for saying something else on the show.

Burruss never revealed what Porsha was mad about, but Kandi believes that Williams was mad at her for something she said. And rather than exploring what that could be, Kandi decides to take a defensive stance, sharing that she thinks the rumors are pointless. During Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi had to address the lesbian rumors, and she revealed that she had been with a woman, but she hadn’t gone any further than Porsha Williams had gone with a woman.

“So I guess she shaded me about that and her shade was saying that I was quote unquote ‘lesbian waiting to come out of the closet.’ Now when I found out she said this, of course, I was looking at her like, “Oh no you didn’t say that!’ You know, ’cause I’m like, ‘Girl, you like to hookup with girls, so why would you say that as if that were shade?'” Kandi Burruss explains to Bravo about the lesbian rumors, sharing that Porsha is the last person who should be spreading these rumors.

Of course, there are rumors that Kandi invited both Porsha and Shamea Morton back to her house where they explored one another after a night out. They were drunk, and it sounds like Williams may have had some regrets about the hookup. Rather than owning the experience, it is much easier to just focus on the rumors about Kandi.

“She goes, ‘You are lying. You’re talking about when you and Todd tried to take me and Shamea to your sex dungeon.’ And I’m like ‘Girl, I know you didn’t just lie like that. Why are you making stuff up?” Kandi Burruss explains to Bravo about the rumors, adding, “She tried to change the whole story then she said a whole bunch of other stuff that was some BS as well. That, in particular, it bothered me that she tried to turn the situation around when she was the aggressor in the situation.”

What do you think of Kandi Burruss’ comments about the rumors? Are you surprised that she’s not calling Porsha out, given she’s the one who was gossiping about the rumors behind her back?

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET]