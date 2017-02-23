‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Schwartz Says Divorce Is Not A Bad Thing Amidst Fights

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Lisa Vanderpump have all been talking and often defending the tumultuous relationship of Schwartz and Maloney as Vanderpump Rules shows drunken fights and break ups through the time of their bachelor and bachelorette parties in New Orleans. Now, Schwartz is saying that divorce is not always a sad or bad thing.

Recently, Lisa Vanderpump of Vanderpump Rules and RHOBH said that Katie Maloney is a nice girl, adding that she only sees bad behavior when “Tequila Katie” Maloney’s drunken alter ego comes out. However, viewers of the show see that incarnation of Katie most of the time this season, the Inquisitr previously reported. But seeing as Vanderpump Rules is based on people who work in a bar, there is a lot of alcohol-fueled behavior to go around.

But even as a newlywed, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz says that he now thinks that separation and divorce are not a bad or sad thing, reports Bravo. On the last episode of Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz is heard saying that he is breaking off the engagement with Maloney and not getting married. This is not shocking, as their road to the altar looks to fans to be a lot harder than most.

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval stopped by Bravo’s The Daily Dish Podcast and Andy Cohen’s show Watch What Happens Live to talk about marriage and “Tequila Katie.” Tom Schwartz says that now, especially after watching Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay’s marriage implode, that separation and divorce are not always a bad thing.

“It’s sobering for sure. It’s unfortunate, but [Sandoval and I] were chatting earlier. I still think, even if things don’t work out and you end up getting divorced or you break up with someone, there’s still so many good things that [came out of the relationship]. People are so bleak about it. I get it. Initially the knee-jerk reaction, you know, you’re very negative, ‘I wasted four years,’ but really, there’s so much to it. It’s so rich. It’s not that sad to me when people get divorced. It’s not that sad at all.”

Both Toms agree that there is no reason to stay in a relationship if you are unhappy (though Sandoval stayed and seemed miserable with Kristen Doute, while Schwartz has seemed miserable more than he has seemed happy with Maloney).

Tom Schwartz Tells All On Divorce After Explosive Fight With Katie Maloney https://t.co/Vj20y0Z1XG #Gossip #Buzz — Who wants to know (@WhoWants2Qnow) February 23, 2017

Sadly, a high percentage of Vanderpump Rules viewers think that Tom Schwartz will get to have the divorce experience first-hand after a live poll was taken on WWHL, reports Perez Hilton. A whopping 83 percent of fans who took a text poll said that they don’t think the Vanderpump Rules Tom Schwartz/Katie Maloney marriage will last. Hilton says it is clear that Andy Cohen dislikes Katie Maloney and perhaps skewed the intro and the question, telling viewers that Maloney complained on Vanderpump Rules about Schwartz’s sexual performance.

“However, that doesn’t change the fact that 83 percent of the Bravo audience officially thinks Tom and Katie’s Wednesday wedding will eventually end in divorce!”

Jezebel seems to agree with Andy Cohen and sees Katie Maloney as drunk and abusive, adding that it is hard to watch Tom Schwartz be victimized on Vanderpump Rules. It’s as if Schwartz has been bullied into marrying Maloney.

“She’s mean, manipulative, and, quite possibly, emotionally abusive. Give her a storyline and, like with her relationships, she’ll stomp it in to a sludgy, tedious mess.”

Tom Schwartz Slams Kristen Doute’s Boyfriend, Denies Claims He Cheated On Katie https://t.co/pphT4RxMbT — Rachael Moshman (@RachaelMoshman) February 22, 2017

Do you think that 83 percent is a correct approximation of the probability that Vanderpump Rules Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s relationship will end in divorce?

[Featured Image by Bravo]