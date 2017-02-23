Brad Pitt Has ‘Always Known’ About Angelina Jolie’s Crush On Jared Leto [Rumor]

Brad Pitt is “not shocked” that his ex-wife Angelina Jolie is dating Jared Leto, according to the International Business Times. The Fury actor has reportedly “always known” about the affection between his ex-wife and the Suicide Squad actor.

#hollywood Angelina Jolie & Jared Leto: Why Brad Pitt Wouldn’t Be Shocked If They’re Hooking Up https://t.co/QxPScBckTL pic.twitter.com/cp8eDB5Qgg — Katty Perry (@LiveKattyHudson) February 16, 2017

Just weeks after Brad Pitt and Jolie filed for divorce in September of last year, rumors circulating around Jolie’s alleged romance with Leto resurfaced. Although neither Jolie nor Leto has confirmed or denied the dating rumors, Pitt apparently wouldn’t be “shocked” about their romance.

A source close to Brad Pitt told Hollywood Life that the Fight Club actor has always known that Jolie had a crush on Leto. The news comes as somewhat a shock as Pitt and Jolie, once one of the most beautiful married couples, had been in a relationship for 12 years.

The source claims that Brad Pitt wouldn’t be shocked if the rumors about Jolie dating her Girl, Interrupted co-star Leto were confirmed.

“He’s always known about Angelina’s crush on Jared.”

Jolie and Leto apparently have more in common that just being former co-stars and their apparent mutual romantic interest. The ex-wife and mother of Brad Pitt’s six children and Leto are strongly committed to human welfare efforts.

For Jared Leto, Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly ‘The One Who Got Away’ https://t.co/kaLNasqPle pic.twitter.com/hjVpOXglbC — Prabhu Gowda (@thirdworldwacko) February 18, 2017

While the Suicide Squad actor and Brad Pitt’s Fight Club co-star serves as one of the most prominent champions of LGBT rights, Jolie is deeply invested in working with the United Nations.

While reports indicate that Leto and Jolie have had a crush on one another for years, the Hollywood Life source claims the two rekindled their romance after Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt last year.

“During these tough times for Angie, it seems Jared has helped her cope and even brought her out of her funk. They’re kindred, unconventional spirits.”

Leto and Jolie met on the set of Girl, Interrupted in 1999, five years before she met Brad Pitt to star with her husband-to-be in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

While it has never been confirmed nor denied, it’s believed that the romantic spark between Jolie and Brad Pitt was the reason why his marriage with Aniston came crashing down in 2005.

That means Brad Pitt might have just switched sides with his ex-wife Aniston if Leto was the real reason behind the Pitt-Jolie headline-making divorce. So it’s fair to say that Pitt could have just been “Jennifer Aniston’ed” and ended up being put in Aniston’s shoes.

Interestingly, Jolie and Leto co-starred in their second project together Alexander in 2004, the same year Jolie met Brad Pitt. Did the Maleficent actress made her choice in favor of Pitt but ended up regretting her decision more than a decade later and returned to Leto?

Hollywood Life’s source claims it was Leto who reached out to Jolie after she filed papers for divorce from Brad Pitt last year.

“The word is they spoke several times on the phone before meeting up in L.A. for dinner, and they’ve been seeing each other whenever they can since then.”

The news comes amid reports that Brad Pitt is confident that he’ll be granted joint custody for the former couple’s six children, according to the Daily Mail. Pitt, who has been spending a lot of time with the kids lately, is reportedly confident that he will be granted joint care of the children.

Jolie and Brad Pitt, who engaged in an intense legal battle over custody, share six children together: 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]