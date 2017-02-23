Donald Trump Wants To Deport All Immigrants To Mexico Instead Of Origin Country

Donald Trump and his administration want to deport all illegal immigrants to Mexico, even if they are not Mexican. The Department of Homeland Security is currently looking into making this a reality.

The Trump administration’s move to have all illegal immigrants deported to Mexico, regardless of their origin country will most likely face legal challenges, according to some experts.

According to Buzzfeed, the Department of Homeland Security published a memo on Tuesday that gave federal authorities new direction on how to implement Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

Agents can now return a migrant “arriving on land to the foreign territory contiguous to the United States… pending a removal proceeding.”

United States immigration authorities currently are attempting to sort out immigrants who are not from Mexico before sending them south based on their good faith with Mexican authorities.

A Department of Homeland Security official confirmed to ProPublica that the agency was indeed looking into Trump’s plan to send detained immigrants at the border back to Mexico, regardless of their point of origin. They will then make their claims for protection, such as asylum, from there.

An expert on Mexico at the Wilson Center in Washington DC claimed that the United States cannot do what they are planning on doing legally and that they should expect to be challenged in court.

“Deporting someone from a third-party nation to Mexico while they’re seeking asylum in the US would contravene international law.”

In the statement provided, the Department of Homeland Security claimed that it will continue to work with the Mexican government and adhere to the U.S. law and international treaties.

“DHS will continue to work with the Mexican government and the Department of State to determine how to best implement this guidance. “We will work with the countries involved to ensure proper coordination on the safe and humane return of their nationals.”

At the end of 2016, the number of arrests at the border of the United States and Mexico significantly grew, according to the Pew Research Center.

For the second time in history, detainment of Central Americans exceeded those of Mexicans in 2016.

The first time was in 2014, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, when authorities saw a large spike in unaccompanied children and families from Central America.

Mexico and the United States have worked together in the past to enforce immigration laws.

Mexico has also detained thousands of Central Americans before they could even make it to the United States border.

In order for the United States to fulfill the Trump administration’s new agenda and the Department of Homeland Security’s guidelines to send non-Mexican migrants to Mexico, the Mexican government would have to agree to accept the migrants.

“The Mexican government, in theory, could demand proof these are Mexican citizens, something the Mexican government doesn’t do right now because they trust the Americans will do that.”

Under a different presidential administration, this may have been easier to accomplish. However, the United States has been extremely strained with Mexico as Trump has attempted to make good on his anti-immigration campaign.

Trump’s anti-immigration initiatives include his promise to build a border wall, renegotiate trade agreements, and crack down on undocumented immigrants in the country.

On Wednesday, the Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray claimed his government would “not accept” unilateral United States immigration proposals.

This happened to be the same day that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly arrived in Mexico City in an attempt to smooth over relations.

Maureen Meyer, director of the Washington Office on Latin America’s Mexico program, claimed that it was not clear whether or not there was any legal basis to make Mexico accept immigrants from other countries while they wait for resolutions to their immigration cases.

“There are concerns about due process for these individuals.”

Do you think Trump’s administration will succeed in their quest to send all immigrants apprehended at the border back to Mexico, regardless of what country they came from? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]