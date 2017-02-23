Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Both Spiraling Out Of Control?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly both facing hard times.

As Disick continues to party with other women, Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly struggling to deal with his ongoing issues with substance use.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] has been really down since Scott and her split again and she is starting to isolate,” a source told Radar Online on February 23.

According to the report, Kourtney Kardashian and her family ventured off to Costa Rica in late January for a tropical vacation with their three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, but unfortunately, things between her and Scott Disick took a negative turn, which prompted Disick to embark on a week-long booze-fest in Miami.

Although Kourtney Kardashian reportedly said at the time that she could “care less,” the insider suggested otherwise.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is trying to pretend she doesn’t care but she does,” said the source. “Scott will always be the love of her life… Her friends think that Kourtney is in self-destruct mode because she is drinking a lot and has started shutting everyone out.”

As Scott Disick reportedly continues to indulge in bad behavior, Kourtney Kardashian has allegedly been keeping him from their children, which has forced her to take on the roles of both parents.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways in 2015 after dating for nearly a decade. Since then, both parties have been linked to a number of other people. As fans will recall, Kardashian faced rumors of a romance with Justin Bieber weeks after their split and a year later, she was linked to model Younes Bendjima.

While Kourtney Kardashian has stepped out with other men in the year and a half since she split from Scott Disick, she has yet to confirm any new relationships. That said, she’s not necessarily holding onto any hope when it comes to a possible reconciliation with the father of her three kids.

“She’s telling everyone that she is finally done with Scott, for good, and she’s vowing that won’t take him back again,” a source close to the reality star told Hollywood Life days ago. “Kourtney’s just sick of his non-stop bulls**t, womanizing and partying and feels she’s ready to finally turn her back on him once and for all.”

Months after their 2015 split, Scott Disick entered a treatment program at a rehab center in Malibu, California in hopes of addressing his struggles with substance abuse. However, the reality star never seemed to quit drinking and when it comes to partying, he appears to have recently returned to the pastime.

Although Kourtney Kardashian has allegedly cut ties with Scott Disick numerous times since their breakup, the insider went on to tell Hollywood Life that the reality star and mom seems to have finally had enough of Disick’s wild ways.

“Everyone has heard it all before, numerous times, but she actually seems like she truly means it this time,” our insider explained. “It’s taken Kourtney ages to get to this stage, but it seems she is finally, genuinely over Scott. She’s determined to keep a good relationship with him, and she says he will always be a part of the family — as well as the father of their kids obviously, but Kourtney’s done with obsessing over what he’s doing with who, and dreaming about getting him back.”

In recent weeks, as Disick has been seen partying, Kourtney Kardashian has reunited with Justin Bieber on several occasions. That said, she has not confirmed the nature of their relationship.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 when the new season begins airing next month on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]