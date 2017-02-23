WWE News: Huge Tag Team Championship Match Scheduled For TakeOver: Orlando

NXT has exhibited a rather exciting tag team division over the past few years. Established in 2013, the NXT Tag Team Championships have been held by a very diverse assortment of superstars, with some of them experiencing success on the main roster as both singles and tag teams. The first champions, British Ambition, were the team of (Adrian) Neville and Oliver Grey. While Grey would eventually leave the company, Neville would go on to be the NXT Champion, and has found success during his current run as a heel in the Cruiserweight Division. His success has reached a point to where he is now the WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and is one of the best pure heels in the business.

The second NXT Tag Team Champions, The Wyatt Family, used this championship reign as a launching pad for a number of creepy vignettes before their main roster debut in July of 2013. Over three years later, the faction was able to capture their first WWE Tag Team Championship for the SmackDown Live brand, and the leader, Bray Wyatt, is now the WWE Champion.

Recently, American Alpha is another team that was birthed in NXT, and has experienced success on the main roster. Originally debuting as heels, fans were so impressed with their athletic ability, coupled with the cocky-but-funny character of Chad Gable, that they quickly became well-liked. They were able to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships from The Revival at NXT TakeOver: Dallas.

One year later, The Revival is still involved in the title hunt, once again being the challengers. Over the past couple of months, the main feud for the titles has been the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, DIY, against the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, the Authors of Pain. The AOP was able to defeat DIY at TakeOver: San Antonio to win the tag team titles. Since them, both DIY and The Revival have been vying to regain the titles.

Per Wrestling News, the recent set of NXT tapings cover the rest of the period between now and TakeOver: Orlando. During one of the weeks, General Manager William Regal officially announced the tag team match for the event.

“Authors of Pain defeated the Ealy Brothers. Post-match, Paul Ellering says that The Revival are the next name in the book of destruction. This led to Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa walking out. DIY said that they don’t know what an algorithm is, but they know that they can beat AOP. This led to The Revival walking out and said that although they sat on the sidelines at NXT Takeover: San Antonio, they won’t do it again. William Regal walks out and books a NXT Tag Team Title Elimination match at NXT Takeover: Orlando, FL. It will be AOP vs. DIY vs. The Revival.”

There have been much talk of The Revival coming up to the main roster soon. While the feeling is that the call-up is not considered imminent at the time, the team has become so popular in NXT that a main roster spot is highly expected. However, as we have seen with Tyler Breeze, The Vaudevillians, Apollo Crews, and Bo Dallas, a call-up does not automatically equal success in the WWE.

As a result, talent in NXT should use every moment of the current success, and build momentum in order to have a similar level of success on the main roster. Thankfully, for The Revival, DIY, and the Authors of Pain, each team is continuing to refine their craft and become notable names in NXT, and fans can certainly see it with the current feud and upcoming title match.

[Featured Image By WWE]