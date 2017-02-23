‘Wildlands’ Beta: PC ‘Ghost Recon’ Live After Open Beta Countdown

The Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ open beta is now live on PC and consoles after the open beta countdown ended earlier this morning.

For those looking to try out Ubisoft’s latest entry into the Ghost Recon series, Wildlands gives PC gamers the opportunity to play as a four-person squad invading a drug-riddled Bolivia while hunting down various cartels and criminals in fast-paced action gunplay or stealthily sneaking and taking advantage of the environment. The open beta is free, and PC gamers can get it on Steam, Uplay, and the Microsoft Store.

The Wildlands PC beta brings out two of the 21 maps available for the full release of Ghost Recon: Wildlands. The two featured zones are Itacua, which was available during the closed beta, and the new Montuyoc province. Itacua is Wildlands’ starting province for the full game, making it both a great introduction to the game for new players as well as showing off a bit of what is to come.

The Open Beta servers are open on all platforms! Are you ready Ghosts? pic.twitter.com/0ENncRoKs1 — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) February 23, 2017

Montuyoc was a great addition to the beta, especially for PC gamers who can use the long sight-lines and large vistas to test out their PC to see what adjustments may be needed to get the game running optimally. Even people with maxed-out PC rigs saw issues with framerates during the previous beta, and the game will not even run if the PC has less than two gigs of RAM.

Montuyoc also features higher-tier enemies, so getting through missions will likely be more of a challenge than those at the start. There are also llamas.

Keep in mind as well that the servers may go down from time to time as Ubisoft tracks bugs and updates things. The Playstation 4 servers have already seen downtime in the few hours since the Ghost Recon: Wildlands open beta went live. It would not be surprising to see the servers for PC and Xbox go down at some point as various issues are addressed.

Gamers have the options of playing with friends, AI bots (which tend to be rather lacking), or random strangers off the internet. For some of the missions, having a mic will make taking down those guard patrols a lot easier.

Rock, Paper, Shotgun’s Brendan described the Ghost Recon: Wildlands gameplay quite well.

“Well, you know the way we crept through the bushes and synchronised our shots to murder people in perfect tandem? And rescued a man from a cage without alerting anyone? And hijacked a helicopter together to get him out of there? And sped around on motorcycles? That was all fine and dandy. At the time, that felt like some action-movie…. But over the weekend I played some more, both alone with AI fellas and with random internet friendos. And let me tell you: there are a lot of people out there who do not know how to be a crack squad of hired killers….”

The Ghost Recon: Wildlands open beta will run until 6 a.m. this coming Monday barring any extensions, so this weekend will be a superb time to dive in and give the free open beta a try.

Keep in mind that purchases made during the Wildlands beta will be credited to the account they were bought from, but they will not be available until the game’s full release on March 7. Additionally, people who take part in the open beta will be eligible for some unique rewards, including additional missions only available for those who were in the open beta.

The “Unidad Conspiracy” reward offers three additional missions to run once the game launches. The reward will be claimable until March 31.

[Featured Image by Ghost Recon: Wildlands/Ubisoft]