‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 2: What’s Next After Netflix’s Labeling Fiasco?

Fans of The Seven Deadly Sins recently experienced a pretty bad surprise, as Netflix, for reasons unknown, ended up mislabeling the series’ four-episode OVA as the anime’s second season. Needless to say, avid fans of The Seven Deadly Sins were less than pleased. With the second season of the acclaimed anime nowhere to be found, it is now time to determine what fans can do next after Netflix’s grand fiasco.

The video streaming giant sparked the hype for The Seven Deadly Sins after it listed a new season for the anime back in January, according to Comic Book. Unsurprisingly, the franchise’s numerous fans immediately spread the word, and soon, practically the entire anime’s fanbase was expecting The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 to start. A trailer further stating that the anime’s second season would be airing on February 17 added fuel to the fire.

When February 17 hit, however, fans of The Seven Deadly Sins were faced with the unwanted realization that what they were watching was not the second season of the anime at all. Instead, it was a four-part OVA that was released in Japan back in 2016, titled The Seven Deadly Sins – Signs of Holy War. While the four-episode anime was indeed a follow-up to the series’ first season, it was not in any way intended to be 7DS‘ Season 2. The episodes’ filler content was proof of its non-canonical nature.

With actual episodes of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 nowhere to be found, numerous fans of the series are now clamoring for an answer. Netflix, for its part, has remained quite silent about the fiasco that ensued from its mislabeling of the 7DS OVA. After all, inasmuch as the premise of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 is interesting, production on the anime’s next installment is still rumored to be ongoing. Thus, there is a pretty good chance that 7DS Season 2 would be released sometime late 2017 or early 2018.

This is not to say that Netflix’s release of The Seven Deadly Sins – Signs of Holy War was a waste of time for the franchise’s fans, however. An Anime News Network report stated that while the events in the OVA are non-canonical, they do set up a number of possible plot points left open by the final episode of the 7DS Season 1. Thus, while an official announcement for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 is not yet available, the Signs of Holy War OVA serves as a pretty good transition for fans in order to prepare them for the upcoming release of the anime’s second season.

Though successful anime usually get follow-up seasons, the timeline that production companies follow with regards to the titles’ release schedule is sporadic at best. Usually, production companies wait for the manga to cover a series of arcs before starting production on the anime’s follow-up. There are times, however, when original content in the form of fillers would be produced simply as a means to satisfy the cravings of a franchise’s fanbase and buy time for the manga to produce enough canonical material.

Fans of other prominent anime could attest to this, with iconic franchises such as Attack on Titan taking as much as three years before its second season was announced due to the progress of its manga. Avid followers of Tokyo Ghoul could attest to the latter as well, since the anime’s second season suffered significantly in quality as a result of original, anime-only content, as evidenced by the trainwreck that was Tokyo Ghoul Root A.

Overall, fans of The Seven Deadly Sins could rest assure that the anime’s second season would eventually be released. Despite the lack of official news, speculations are high that production for 7DS Season 2 is already beginning. Thus, it would probably not take very long before Netflix does release the actual second season of the highly-acclaimed anime. After all, The Seven Deadly Sins is one of anime’s strongest titles today.

