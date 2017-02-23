WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan Comeback Possible As WWE Rips Up Hulkamania Signs

When it comes to Hulk Hogan, you either love him or you hate him — there’s no middle ground. And the latest round of WWE rumors suggest that even though he’s probably going to come back in time for WrestleMania, the WWE is doing all they can to tamper the excitement about the Hulkster as they rip down the signs that encourage Hulkamania that’s coming for you…brother!

That’s the word according to Give Me Sport, whose latest round of WWE rumors suggest that, after a sign emerged on Monday Night Raw that asked for Hulk Hogan to come back, the WWE was none too pleased.

Reportedly, WWE security went to the fan’s seat, confiscated the sign, and ripped it up.

The brouhaha happened while The Big Show was fighting Braun Strowman. You can check out the clip below.

Watch the third row. WWE security takes away their signs. One of which says, “Where’s Hogan?” #RAW pic.twitter.com/zEpUKCKSaM — Per Sources Sports (@PerSources) February 21, 2017

Needless to say, the fan response was less than positive to this censorship. However, the outlet noted that professional wrestling commentator Dave Meltzer suggested that Hulk Hogan will be returning to the ring “sooner, rather than later.”

Can I get a RT for my birthday @HulkHogan? This was back in 2003 when your daughter sang National Anthem for the troops in KC. pic.twitter.com/MpXoLawGxE — Andrew Heo (@doc_drew32) February 18, 2017

Hulk Hogan hasn’t been in the good graces of the WWE for some time, now.

However, the latest WWE rumors from Social Times suggest that it will be Hogan, ultimately, that gets the last laugh.

The Hulkster was recently commissioned for a television advertisement for a Dutch insurance company, and in that ad, he made fun of both his wrestling career and the fact that he was partially responsible for putting Gawker, the media company, out of business.

“Last year, Hulk Hogan helped put Gawker down for the count. Now, the former WWE icon—real name: Terry Bollea—steals the show from a purse snatcher in a wild new commercial for Dutch insurance company Centraal Beheer. Created by DDB & Tribal Worldwide Amsterdam, this is the 60th spot in the brand’s ‘Just Call Us’ campaign, which has been running for 30 years with cheeky scenarios in which circumstances take unexpected turns for the worse.”

You can check out the advertisement below.

However, there is some good news on the horizon for Hulk Hogan fans. According to the latest WWE rumors from Wrestling Rumors, even though the brass at the WWE has been hesitant to clear the legend for a fight in the ring — due to his long history with back problems and other injuries — they are interested in bringing him back.

Whether that will be in time for WrestleMania, however, remains unclear.

“Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was asked about Vince McMahon’s rumored ‘big surprise’ for WrestleMania 33, and he answered by saying that he expects it to be Hulk Hogan. So, we’ll see what happens. Whenever Hogan does come back, it’s unlikely that he’ll have another match, despite the fact that he very badly wants to have at least one more match in a WWE ring. But, due to his age, and his long history of back issues, WWE has been hesitant to clear him for in-ring competition.”

