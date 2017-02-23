Alan Colmes Wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley, And Family React To Fox Anchor’s Death

In a short statement, Alan Colmes wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley, and family released a statement via Fox News Channel regarding the news anchor’s death.

“Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 66 years old. He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Colmes was the anchor and host of the Alan Colmes Radio Show on Fox News Radio. Colmes was also co-host of the popular Fox News Channel program, Hannity & Colmes. He was the unabashed liberal foil to Sean Hannity’s conservative voice, refusing to give an inch during the show’s 13-year run.

Hannity released a statement of his own in response to Alan Colmes’ death, saying, “[Alan Colmes was] one of life’s most decent, kind, and wonderful people you’d ever want to meet. When Alan and I started Hannity & Colmes, there wasn’t a day that went by where we didn’t say we were the two most fortunate men in all of television.”

Who is Alan Colmes Wife?

Jocelyn Elise Crowley has a Ph.D. from MIT and is a professor of public policy at the prestigious Rutgers University. She is also a celebrated author, penning several books on the diverse roles of men and women in both the workplace and at home. Defiant Dads: Fathers’ Rights Activists in America, her 2009 study of the growing fathers’ rights movement in the United States was a well-received study that explored the history of the group and their long-term goals. Crowley is currently working on a book that explores the impact of divorce after the age of 50 on both men and women.

You may recognize the Crowley name because of Jocelyn’s sister, Monica Crowley. Monica was on the fast track to a position on President Donald Trump’s National Security Council as a Deputy National Security adviser in the role of the senior director of strategic communications. However, allegations of plagiarism from CNN and Politico on her Ph.D. dissertation and 2012 book, What the (Bleep) Just Happened?, derailed her career, forcing her to withdraw her nomination on January 16, 2017.

An investigation by a copyright attorney, released on February 2, 2017, found that the majority of the alleged plagiarism instances were properly cited and unwarranted examples. Out of 61 specific allegations raised by CNN, only 4 were found to have any merit.

Who is Alan Colmes?

Alan Colmes and his wife were married in a private ceremony in 2003. The couple had no children. Alan Colmes leaves behind an estate with an estimated net worth of $12 million. Jocelyn Elise Crowley, Alan Colmes wife, continues to reside in the Fifth Avenue apartment that the pair purchased in 2011.

News of Colmes death came suddenly. He had recently decided to take some time off from Fox News Channel to deal with undisclosed medical issues. Holmes was a 1971 graduate of Hofstra University. After a brief stint as a stand-up comedian, Colmes landed a position with WABC radio. He then moved to WNBC, and he was the last voice heard over the air before the radio station shuttered its doors for good.

Many of Alan Colmes colleagues joined Jocelyn Crowley in their heartfelt words of tribute and farewell. Former Fox host Megyn Kelly took to Twitter to say, “Heartbroken my friend Alan Colmes has died. He lit up the FNC halls w/his kindness & humor. Incredibly positive force. Prayers 4 his family.”

Mike Tobin extended sincere thanks “for providing great perspective on the stories of the day.”

Brit Hume acknowledged their ideological differences but still remained somber, saying that he liked Colmes immensely.

