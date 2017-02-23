Javi Marroquin Divorce: How He’s Fighting For A Relationship With Isaac

Javi Marroquin is trying to move forward with his life after his very public divorce from Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. Kailyn has been calling the shots in regard to this divorce because she was at home with the children while he was deployed. Marroquin really wanted to work on his marriage, but many viewers felt that he had no choice but to get a divorce.

While he was fighting to keep everyone together, Lowry said their marriage was toxic and that it was essentially over between them. Since then, the two have been trying to keep a peaceful relationship, but that’s proving hard with social media, rumors, and children involved.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that he still doesn’t want to talk about his failed marriage, but he does want people to ask him about the relationship with his son, Lincoln. And some fans reached out to him during Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, asking him about his relationship with Isaac. It is clear that Isaac is heartbroken and devastated by the divorce, as he had really looked forward to Javi coming home and living with them again.

“I do wish Javi Marroquin would mention Isaac more. That’s his family too. #TeenMom2,” one person wrote to Javi after watching this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, to which Marroquin replied, “That’s my mans no matter what. It’s harder now, but I’ll always love him. Shoot, he’s tattooed on me.”

And it sounds like Javi Marroquin is really making an effort to see Isaac. As fans have seen on Teen Mom 2, Jo Rivera is more than willing to accommodate Javi Marroquin during his time so he can spend some time with Isaac. And fans are thrilled that they are working together to keep their relationship strong, especially since Kailyn Lowry doesn’t seem to be willing to work with her ex-husband.

“You’re a good man, Javi. You divorce wives, not children,” one person replied back to Marroquin after learning that he is constantly trying to stay in touch with Isaac, while another person replied, “Seemed to me there isn’t anyone he would have rather been with than you. That speaks volume.”

Marroquin hasn’t posted too many pictures of himself with Isaac since he got divorced from Kailyn, but it sounds like fans want to know if Kailyn is keeping her son from her ex-husband. But Javi doesn’t want to talk about it and instead wants people to ask him about his son, Lincoln. The two have been traveling together recently.

“Taking Linc to North Carolina this weekend as soon as I get off work to hangout with his cousins,” Javi Marroquin later revealed on Twitter, sharing that he was indeed spending lots of time with his biological son Lincoln, adding later, “I’m focused on Lincoln, work, and Crossfit. Ask me questions about that,” after people kept asking him about Isaac and his current relationship with Kailyn Lowry.

But people want to know more about his divorce from Kailyn, especially since there are so many rumors. The current rumor is that Lowry is dating again and is possibly pregnant with child number three. However, she may just laugh off these rumors, and Javi doesn’t seem too concerned about it.

“How is Lincoln doing with not having his brother around everyday? My heart hurts for what she did to you and her boys,” one person asked Javi, who didn’t reply to the tweet about how Lincoln is doing.

What do you think of Javi Marroquin’s efforts with his stepson? Do you think they will continue to have a great relationship?

