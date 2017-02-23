Christina El Moussa And Gary Anderson Split: What’s The Latest?

Amid the recent Flip or Flop drama that has surrounded HGTV stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa, the subplot or add-on, if you will, has also surrounded Christina El Moussa and contractor boyfriend Gary Anderson. According to recent reports, however, Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson have failed to flip their romance into something lasting, and it has turned out to be a flop.

According to New York Daily News, Christina El Moussa has added another split to her love life, as she and contractor Gary Anderson have called it quits. Christina El Moussa’s rep, Cassandra Zebisch, added:

“Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind. She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”

Interestingly, this is a bit conflicting when compared with recent reports that the now ex-couple of Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson were doing well together. At the beginning of February, Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson stepped out together for the first time, with photos first obtained by InTouch Weekly. At that time, things seemed to be going well, even amid the divorce drama between Tarek and Christina El Moussa that was also occurring within that timeframe.

“(They) broke up because of too many outside pressures,” a source told Us Weekly.

Also of note is that, not only have Tarek, Christina, and Gary Anderson been the subject of countless articles, rumors, and speculation, but, along with that, the initial divorce and everything that has followed in the aftermath has been highly publicized and well documented. One can make the argument that such things come with the territory when you’re in the public eye, but, it appears that those outside forces may have been responsible for what ultimately led to Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson calling it quits.

Added to this, it was just recently that Christina El Moussa appeared on Good Morning America to talk about her split from Tarek, and how the couple is still managing to co-parent their kids and continuing to work on the set of their popular home improvement show, Flip or Flop on HGTV.

“We met at work. We worked together before we ever started dating. It’s our normal.”

Christina El Moussa went on to reveal that the couple films roughly 3 episodes per week for their popular Flip or Flop show. Cancellation rumors have circulated in the months since it was first known that there was trouble in paradise for Tarek and Christina El Moussa. There has even been talk of a spin-off in the same manner that Kate Gosselin dropped her ex-husband Jon Gosselin’s name from Jon & Kate Plus 8 and decided to carry on as simply Kate Plus 8.

Tarek El Moussa also appeared on the Today show, and quipped his thoughts on the matter:

“I’m not gonna say it was easy. It’s like anything, there’s challenges in life.

It’s likely that this recent split between Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson is only going to further fuel rumors of a possible reconciliation between Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa, particularly in light of the fact that they are back on set working together and making joint public appearances.

However, it would appear that both Tarek and Christina El Moussa are choosing to carry on with their business relationship only, and, in that sense it has been business as usual for the Flip or Flop stars. As for Christina, it’s unknown at this point how hard she is taking her split from Gary Anderson, however, she seems content to focus on her business, and, despite their personal differences in recent months, both Tarek and Christina El Moussa seem to be on the same page when it comes to their brand, their business, and their brood.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Stringer/Getty Images]