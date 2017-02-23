Amber Rose Says She’s Not Dating NBA Player Kevin Durant

Rumors flew that Amber Rose was dating Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant when the two were spotted at the same Los Angeles celebrity hotspot on Tuesday night. As TMZ reports, however, the model and actress denied any romance with the basketball player when she was spotted out in Los Angeles again on Wednesday night. Gossip mags speculated the social media star was about to enter into yet another high-profile relationship with a famous man, but Rose says the two weren’t together at the restaurant at all, even as friends.

“I was not with him at all,” she told a TMZ reporter on Wednesday night while entering an LA club. “We were at the same restaurant, that’s it.”

Both Rose and Durant were spotted having dinner at West Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy. According to Us Weekly, Rose was until recently in a relationship with Ukrainian dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The two met while Rose was competing on Dancing with the Stars, where she was partnered with her soon-to-be beau’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. After Rose was eliminated from the show, she and the 30-year-old Valentin went on to date for five months. They were spotted together frequently in public, including getting filmed smooching for the kiss cam at a basketball game.

Rose also has a son from her relationship with musician Wiz Khalifa. Although the two had a difficult divorce after just a year of marriage, they remain friendly co-parents. The pair was even photographed kissing on the red carpet for Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11.

But Rose clarified on her Instagram account that the kiss was not a sign of them getting back together. “We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us,” she wrote.

And of course, the public will never forget her famous relationship with rap superstar Kanye West, now married to Kim Kardashian, whom she dated prior to her marriage to Khalifa.

Durant hasn’t had such a high-profile personal life like Rose, though he has had some drama on the basketball court. The 28-year-old player caused a rift with his former teammate Russell Westbrook when he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to play for the San Francisco Golden State Warriors as a free agent last year. The relationship between the two has been tense since Durant joined the California team. Westbrook and Durant were forced to share the court once again during the NBA’s All-Star Game on Sunday evening. As the New York Times reports, it was “an awkward reunion for two global icons,” both of whom played for the Western Conference. The two have carefully side-stepped answering any questions about each other in the press since Durant joined the Golden State Warriors. During Saturday night’s practice they reportedly kept to opposite ends of the court, but were nonetheless able to play together during Sunday night’s game, with Durant even assisting Westbrook in a dunk. Though Durant received some backlash when he transferred to California, he has been able to form a strong partnership on the court with star player Stephen Curry. Durant has averaged 25.8 points with the Warriors.

But the basketball court is the only source of drama in Durant’s life for the time being. Amber Rose did acknowledge to TMZ on Wednesday that she spoke to Kevin Durant when they ended up at the same restaurant on Tuesday. But for now, it seems that’s all their relationship is.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]