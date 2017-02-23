Lisa Vanderpump Weighs In On Joanna Krupa’s Lawsuit Against Brandi Glanville

Lisa Vanderpump visited Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show on Thursday, and during her appearance, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star discussed her ongoing feud with Brandi Glanville.

While speaking to the show host, Lisa Vanderpump opened up about her former co-star and revealed that her current Vanderpump Rules star and employee, Scheana Marie, drove a wedge between them.

“She just turned on me. She started using the Scheana Marie thing as an excuse,” Lisa Vanderpump said, according to a report by Too Fab on February 23.

As fans may recall, Scheana Marie was involved in an affair with Brandi Glanville’s former husband, Eddie Cibrian, prior to their split in 2009, which was prompted by the news of the actor’s other affair with his now-wife LeAnn Rimes.

Because of her past issues with Scheana Marie, Brandi Glanville reportedly put her foot down and didn’t want Scheana Marie employed at SUR Restaurant, which Lisa Vanderpump co-owns. However, according to Vanderpump, she never had any intention of firing Scheana Marie because she’s known her for many years.

“[Brandi] started saying, the fact that you continue to employ [Scheana]… but I knew her for years, Scheana had worked for me for years before I’d even met or heard of Brandi. Why would I fire her?” Lisa Vanderpump asked.

Lisa Vanderpump went on to reveal that Brandi Glanville also had issues with the way they were being paid for their time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, Lisa Vanderpump has been starring on the show since it began in 2011, while Brandi Glanville only appeared on the series in a full-time role for three seasons. Although Glanville was featured during Season 2 and Season 6, she was only consider an official housewife during Seasons 3, 4, and 5.

“She’s even said herself there were reasons, ‘Oh Lisa was getting paid more and Lisa wasn’t showing up as often,’ I don’t know what it was,” Lisa Vanderpump said. “She changed. When she first came on the show, she was more fun, and fresh and funny and outspoken. Then she got really bitter, I think that’s when she lost a lot of her audience. She became so kind of nasty.”

Lisa Vanderpump has maintained her full-time role on the series following Brandi Glanville’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and continues to star in her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules. Meanwhile, Glanville has appeared on a couple of reality shows, including My Kitchen Rules and Famously Single for one season each.

While Lisa Vanderpump is no longer in contact with Brand Glanville, she has reportedly been linked to her former co-star once again as Brandi Glanville continues to battle Joanna Krupa in court. As fans may have heard, Krupa filed a defamation lawsuit against Glanville years ago after Glanville made shocking allegations against her during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I’m sorry now I’ve been dragged into this lawsuit with the whole Joanna Krupa smelly coochie thing,” said Lisa Vanderpump. “It’s annoying. I wish Krupa would drop it.”

Joanna Krupa sued Brandi Glanville for slander in early 20015 after the mother of two claimed the former Real Housewives of Miami star had engaged in an affair with Mohamed Hadid while he was married to Yolanda Foster. Glanville also claimed Krupa’s lady parts “smelled.”

“What’s it gonna be, a scratch and sniff test?” Lisa Vanderpump joked of the ongoing suit. “Mohamed never said anything.”

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m., both airing on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images]