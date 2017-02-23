‘Flip Or Flop’ Tarek And Christina El Moussa Divorce Update

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are not allowing the brouhaha over their split distract them from Flip or Flop. The ex-couple revealed this week that they would continue to work together on the HGTV series.

Fans have voiced concerns that the popular home renovation show would come to an end soon after Tarek and Christina announced their divorce in December last year. Christina El Moussa had fans truly worried when she posted an image of the Flip or Flop crew on Instagram last week with a message that seems to hint at a goodbye.

I've never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

“I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny…all around amazing guys…filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them,” she wrote.

However, the ex-couple appeared on different talk shows separately this week and cleared the air about their divorce and the future of Flip or Flop. While Tarek and Christina El Moussa made it clear that their relationship is over, they both voiced optimism about their work together.

During an interview on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Christina El Moussa, 33, noted that she continues to work with Tarek on Flip or Flop and things are quite normal, CNN reported.

“We met at work,” she said. “We worked together before we ever started dating. It’s our normal.”

“There’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end we’re just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents and co-workers that we can be,” Christina added.

Meanwhile, during his appearance on the Today show, Tarek El Moussa, 35, echoed similar thoughts.

“We’ve been flipping houses, and not only flipping houses but doing it on TV, for a very long time,” he said. “So like anything, there’s going to be a challenge, right? Me and Christina are professional. We know we have a job to do. We love what we do and we want to deliver a good product to our fans.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa filed for a divorce in January after seven years of marriage. The couple have two children together; Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1.

On #set today with my #loves!!:I love creating #memories on camera together.. many many #years from now we will sit with our #grandkids and binge watch #fliporflop!! So #lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

Since their split, the Flip or Flop ex-couple have started dating again. Christina has reportedly broken up with contractor Garry Anderson recently after dating him for over six months. On the other hand, Tarek has admitted that he dated nanny Alyssa Logan for a month, according to Us Weekly.

The relationship between Tarek and Christina has been making headlines since the police were called to their home in Orange County, California over a suicidal male with a gun. There have been speculations that this incident is at the center of their divorce. The ex-couple described the whole issue as an “unfortunate misunderstanding” while announcing their split last year.

Meanwhile, Tarek has denied that he was suicidal and explained that he had carried the gun from his home for protection as he was heading into the woods.

“There’s mountain lions and bobcats and rattlesnakes and, like, big wildlife back there,” he explained on the Today show this week. “I went out for a hike to scout some trails. It wasn’t even a big deal. I didn’t understand. It got really blown out of proportion.”

While Tarek denied that he was suicidal, he admitted that he thought his life was over after finding out that he had testicular cancer.

“Getting thyroid cancer is hard enough, and then a few weeks later finding out I had testicular cancer, I literally thought I was going to die,” he revealed.

It is unclear when the divorce between Tarek and Christina El Moussa would be finalized. However, HGTV is currently airing Season 8 of Flip or Flop, which premiered last month. It is unclear if there are plans to renew the show for another season. Flip or Flop has been running since 2013.

