BTS’s ‘Not Today’ & ‘You Never Walk Alone’ Break Records On YouTube & Billboard!

BTS is in the record-breaking business.

All K-pop reports that the Bangtang Boys’ You Never Walk Alone album has made history for K-Pop music on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The album currently sits at No. 61 on the chart, making this the fourth time that the South Korean boy band has had an album chart there. This is the first time that a K-pop musical act has charted four times on the Billboard 200.

As All K-pop notes, BTS’ debut on the Billboard 200 album chart came in December of 2015 when they dropped HwaYangYeonHwa Part 2, which made it to No. 171 on the chart. In May of 2016, BTS released Young Forever, and that album made it to position No. 107 on the chart. Then, in October of 2016, they released their most successful album, Wings, which charted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

As we mentioned earlier, BTS has been making a lot of K-pop history of late.

Digital Music News reports that the video for their single “Not Today” has blasted through YouTube viewing records K-pop videos. The video garnered 10.98 million views in 24 hours. In fact, just 12 hours after the release of the video, it had been viewed over 6 million times.

And the Bangtang Boys have gotten to the point where they are constantly breaking their own records when it comes to music video viewership on YouTube.

Last year, BTS established themselves as the K-pop Kings of YouTube when their video for “Blood, Sweat & Tears” got 6 million views in 24 hours.

Last week, they beat that record when “Spring Day” was released. That video racked up 9 million views in one day. The record was temporarily knocked down by TWICE with their music video for “Knock Knock.”

But then BTS released their video for “Not Today” and the rest, as they say, is history.

But despite their success, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the popular K-pop boy band.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Bangtang Boys have been accused of plagiarizing BIGBANG’s TOP. The allegations stem from BTS’ performance at the 6th GAON Chart Music Awards. During their set, they performed “Save Me” and “Blood, Sweat & Tears.”

BTS started their performance with a “No Signal” screen which is an element that TOP uses in his solo performances.

As the previous Inquisitr article notes, BIGBANG fans are incensed by the apparent copying and are calling for an apology from BTS. BTS fans, on the other hand, are standing by their favorite idols.

Im so sick and tired trying to explain how stupid people are BTS DIDN'T COPY YOUR SO CALLED KINGS BIGBANG IM DONE TALKING ABOUT THIS pic.twitter.com/XqyJD4Mbqp — .Amber. (@AmberBTSlover) February 23, 2017

BTS + televisions with no signal since 2013. But when they use it in a performance "they're copycats" lmao#노_시그널_사과해주세요 pic.twitter.com/PWJTXctNA2 — ori???? VOTE PINNED (@glowingyeojin) February 22, 2017

In addition, BTS’s agency, BIG Hit Entertainment, has distanced themselves from the GAON Awards performance and any allegations of plagiarism. According to All K-pop, the agency put out a statement on February 23 saying that they had nothing to do with the performance.

“Our side did not prepare the production for BTS’ stage in general. These complaints have nothing to do with us,” the statement read.

BTS kicked off their “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour” in Seoul on February 18. Their next stop is in Santiago, Chile, on March 12, the International Business Times reports.

[Featured Image by Kin Cheung/ AP Images]