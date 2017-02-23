Ashley Hardacre’s Hoax? ‘Shirt Under Windshield Wiper’ Facebook Post Deleted

Every so often, a Facebook post will go viral with claims that a young woman has found an object placed under her windshield wiper, such as when Savannah Nguyen said that she found a “free ring” under her windshield wiper, as reported by the Inquisitr.

According to Snopes, those claims of a human sex trafficking trick are still unproven, just like those of Ashley Hardacre, a woman who claimed she found a shirt wrapped around her windshield wipe. However, she didn’t get out to unwrap the shirt because Hardacre claimed that there was a running vehicle nearby, one she suspected contained occupants who would hurt Ashley if she took the time to unravel the shirt from her windshield wiper blade. According to Snopes, some people are mixing up Hardacre’s story with an article about Rosa Castillo, who was a sex trafficking victim, according to CBS 12.

Free Ring Under Car Windshield Wiper As A Kidnapping Lure? 19000 Shares For Savannah Nguyen's Facebook Post -… https://t.co/JuB0j1ffEn — Ronald Skelton (@4sale2sold) July 21, 2016

As seen in the video below, the Flint resident spoke to news reporters about finding the flannel shirt under her car’s windshield wiper blade after leaving work. Ashley reported the incident to mall security, and police are aware of the incident.

According to CBS News, Flint Township Police Detective Sergeant Brad Wangler said he got in touch with Ashley after viewing her Facebook post. Hardacre’s incident is being investigated, but Wangler says that such an event is not a common one in Flint. Anyone who sees anything strange like that is being urged to call the police right away.

Mall video footage is being reviewed, but police haven’t hearing about any other incidents such as what Hardacre described. Ashley said that even if the flannel shirt wasn’t left there with intentions of anyone hurting her, she still wanted to raise awareness that something of the sort could happen in order to protect other people.

As reported by Heavy, Ashley’s Facebook post was shared at least 100,000 times before being deleted from Facebook.

It isn’t clear why Hardacre deleted the Facebook post she had published, which can still be viewed in archives, from February 16 at 7:08 p.m., wherein Ashley claimed that she was “feeling scared” at the time. Hardacre began her post with the warning that the shirt under her windshield wiper took place at a mall in Flint after Ashley arrived at her car in the parking lot following her closing shift that night.

“I got to my car and locked the doors behind me immediately as I always do and noticed that there was a blue flannel shirt on my windshield. There were two cars near me and one was running so I immediately felt uneasy and knew I couldn’t get out to get it off. At first I thought maybe someone had just thrown it on my car for some odd reason. I used my windshield wipers to try to get them off but the shirt was completely wrapped around my wiper blade. I had seen posts lately about people finding things under their windshield wipers in the Burton/Flint area as an attempt to get girls out of their cars and distracted.”

Ashley went on the claim that she knew better than to get out of her car and take the shirt off of her windshield, but instead, Hardacre claimed she drove to a different location that was safe and then rolled down her car window to take the shirt off of her wiper blade.

Woman's Facebook warning about shirt…: Ashley Hardacre 's instincts told her she might be in danger. pic.twitter.com/zoW1fVPzzS — CavanaughNancy (@CavanaughNancy1) February 22, 2017

Hardacre’s Facebook post had swelled to contain at least 15,000 Facebook likes prior to the post being deleted. Ashley had also gotten at least 8,800 Facebook comments and more than 106,000 shares on Facebook. Hardacre claimed on Facebook that the shirt had to be intentionally placed that way on her car’s window.

