Prince Harry Ready To Propose And Move To The US For Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry is willing to do a lot for his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, even if it means moving to the United States. With his romance heating up, Radar Online reports that Markle isn’t giving up acting, which means Harry is planning on spending more time in Los Angeles.

“Harry loves America and is totally open to dividing his time between Canada, L.A. and London once he and Meghan are officially man and wife,” a source revealed about Harry and the Suits star.

A move to L.A. would allow Harry more time with Markle, but it also makes sense for the royal family. After all, what better way to increase their popularity than having a larger presence in Hollywood? If Harry splits his time between the three locations, then he would still be able to fill his royal duties in London.

After six seasons on @Suits_USA, and in the name of true love, Meghan Markle may be swayed to make the big move. https://t.co/gmJSIWetiX — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 23, 2017

Harry’s willingness to move to the U.S. and Canada is also a sign that things might be getting serious between him and Markle. The actress was recently seen sporting a large ring with the letter “H” during a shopping trip in London. She also met up with Kate Middleton, potentially her future sister-in-law, during her stay and seems to be getting along with the family just fine.

“The whole family is thrilled for him and Meghan, and they’re looking forward to a Royal wedding as early as this coming summer,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Yahoo is reporting that Harry is getting ready to travel to Markle’s home in Toronto for the upcoming Invictus Games. The Paralympic games are in honor of service members and are set to kick off in September.

“[Harry] will be working with the local organizing committee to ensure that everything goes smoothly,” an insider shared. “He’s a huge fan of Toronto and has had nothing but support from everyone involved. Of course it will also give him a legitimate reason to spend more time with Meghan, he’s truly smitten.”

#TBT to this past January talking politics and women’s rights with @larrykingnow. What a legend – always happy to see you, Larry ???????? A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 8, 2016 at 2:54pm PST

Although it sounds like Markle wants to keep up with her career even if she gets married, Express is reporting that she might want out of Suits. Inside sources claim that Markle is pushing producers to write her character out of the drama, making room for her to move to London and spend more time with Prince Harry.

Markle has been a part of the show since the first season debuted in 2011. The news follows rumors that Markle moved in with Harry at his home in Kensington. Other reports indicate that Harry is on the verge of popping the big question and making Markle his wife.

In fact, Celebs Now is reporting that Ladbrokes recently cut the odds that Harry will get engaged at some point in 2017. Bookies also believe that a wedding will happen in 2018, which means it won’t be long before Harry is a married man.

“Punters are piling into odds and it looks like Royal watchers won’t have to wait too much longer for the Prince to get down on one knee,” a spokesperson revealed.

The last royal wedding was between Prince William and Kate Middleton way back in 2011. Six years have passed since then, and it seems about time for another high-profile ceremony.

Of course, Harry and Markle haven’t said anything about their future together. With Harry set to spend some time in Toronto for the games, the couple will get a sort of “trial run” at living together. If all goes well, it probably won’t be long until they make the engagement official.

Reps for the royal family have not commented on the latest rumors surrounding Prince Harry’s romance.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool for Getty Images]