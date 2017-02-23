‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Cristina Yang Returning? Sandra Oh Weighs In

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers could include the return of Cristina Yang if fans have their way. Viewers of the long-running medical drama have been adamant about wanting Sandra Oh’s beloved character, Cristina, to return to Grey Sloan Memorial. Now the actress is finally weighing in on whether she would ever return to the series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, as much as fans want Sandra Oh to return to Grey’s Anatomy, she’s not sure what the future will bring for her character, Cristina Yang. During a recent appearance on Access Hollywood Live, the actress said that at this point in time she doesn’t think she’ll ever want to return to the series. Of course, this news broke fans’ hearts.

However, all hope is not lost. Sandra Oh revealed that she has been in contact with the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, and that they have even had a conversation about whether or not Cristina Yang would return for the Grey’s Anatomy series finale, whenever that may be. “I just don’t know. It would have to feel right,” Oh said of a possible return to the series.

As Grey’s Anatomy fans know, Sandra left the show as Cristina Yang at the end of Season 10 in 2014. Her character was written off the show when Cristina took the job opportunity of a lifetime to work abroad.

“As an actor, as an artist, it’s a full life that one has, and as I look back to that time, which is extremely important and deeply meaningful to me, and it means a lot to me that a whole generation, a new generation of fans are discovering the show. So it means a lot.”

Currently, Cristina Yang’s ex-husband, Owen Hunt, is dealing with a new set of marriage issues with new wife Amelia Shepherd. Owen and Amelia enjoyed only a few weeks of wedded bliss before Amelia’s fears and insecurities came between them. Currently, the couple are not on speaking terms with one another, and Amelia has been hiding out with Stephanie.

Fans have noticed the lack of romance during Season 13 of Grey’s Anatomy, and are hoping that it will be remedied quickly. With Owen and Amelia on the rocks there are no real stable couples. Meredith’s relationship with Riggs hasn’t been shown in weeks, Alex and Jo are nonexistent, and while Jackson and April are co-parenting their adorable little daughter together, they are no more than friends. Even Bailey and Ben’s relationship has been flat as of late, with the episodes mostly featuring the war between the hospital staff and ominous health issues of the shuffling patients.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life reports that some Grey’s Anatomy viewers are rooting for an unlikely couple to take shape. Meredith and Alex have been the best of friends for years, but could their friendship turn into something more? Many fans are certainly hoping so. However, both Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, and Justin Chambers, who portrays Alex Karev, say that it would be awkward to play love interests on screen when they have a brother/sister type relationship off screen.

“I think anything is possible, but personally I find it to be weird,” Chambers revealed. “I think that they’re very much like siblings. They’ve been through so much together. Personally, I don’t see it. But, hey, this is Grey’s Anatomy. Anything is possible.”

What are your thoughts on the latest Grey’s Anatomy spoilers and news? Are you disappointed by Sandra Oh’s comments about returning as Cristina Yang? Do you want to see a Meredith/Alex relationship in the future?

[Featured Image by Jerritt Clark / Getty Images]