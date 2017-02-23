John Oliver Is Trying To Save Donald Trump From Being ‘Pathological Liar’

John Oliver is now trying to educate U.S. President Donald Trump on how to run the country properly, according to the New York Times. The green card holder of British origin launched a series of ads on cable TV to educate the President and basically rub some facts in his face.

John Oliver has found a way to get to Trump in his first address of the year https://t.co/w8kXZr8jh6 pic.twitter.com/USa2B8TbO5 — nzherald (@nzherald) February 13, 2017

During the premiere episode of his HBO’s Last Week Tonight Season 4, John Oliver devoted almost the entire episode to lashing out against Trump. The Season 4 premiere was the first episode of Last Week Tonight since Trump’s inauguration, as Oliver’s show was on hiatus for three months.

John Oliver’s half-hour outrage against the U.S. President came just days after the show’s host promised not to devote most of his show’s time to blasting Trump. Well, Oliver kept his promise (kind of), as it’s fair to say that the Last Week Tonight host spent not just most, but the entire episode instead, on throwing mud at the President.

But the highlight of John Oliver’s Sunday episode was when he unveiled his segment called Trump vs. Truth, in which the host questioned Trump’s grasp of reality and called the U.S. President “a pathological liar.”

“How did we get a pathological liar in the White House?”

Video: John Oliver on Trump's Hostile Relationship With the Truth https://t.co/e7Vi6EzAvw LiGrFballs pic.twitter.com/RJQABO0ZBq — Jewish Community (@JComm_BlogFeeds) February 13, 2017

John Oliver does have an example or two proving Trump’s inability or refusal to believe in facts. And so the Last Week Tonight host is taking it upon himself to educate the U.S. President.

And that’s not even a joke – John Oliver announced that he was creating a series of ads that are supposed to fill the U.S. President in on some information he may lack.

Those commercials, which started airing in the Washington area on Monday, included a wide variety of pressing topics John Oliver believes Trump lacks information about, from the nuclear triad to female sexuality and the demographics of urban areas.

Toward the end of the segment, John Oliver unveiled the spots featuring a folksy old white guy in a cowboy hat. Oliver bought time to run the ads between 8:30 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. on Monday on such major TV cable channels as Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC in the Washington area.

John Oliver Bought Commercial Time on Fox News to Educate President Trump https://t.co/MmfB5HWgRP via @Esquire pic.twitter.com/mmtxiagjAm — April Spivey (@a35362) February 20, 2017

John Oliver’s idea to educate Trump on some of the most pressing issues in the country has been received well by his liberal-leaning fans, who seem to be worried about the U.S. President’s reported plans to steamroll toward a new immigration order, which is currently one of the hottest topics for discussions in the U.S. and around the world.

John Oliver takes out series of TV ads to 'educate' President Trump https://t.co/j9WIRSo2XL pic.twitter.com/YppuzFGgOH — The Drum Americas (@TheDrumAmericas) February 13, 2017

In fact, John Oliver believes that Oprah Winfrey is to blame for the immigration order and others of Trump’s policies that have been introduced by the 45th U.S. President since assuming office last month, according to Business Insider.

During his appearance on Seth Meyers’ Late Night, John Oliver said he believes Oprah is responsible for Trump’s rise to the presidency.

John Oliver said that Trump has always “pretended” to be the most powerful man in the world. The comedian argues that The Secret, which was adapted into a 2006 film, actually worked for one person.

“It’s like The Secret was real and it worked for one person. And unfortunately, it was him [Trump].”

WATCH: John Oliver's incredible takedown of Trump's lies is essential viewing – https://t.co/C6gqQbPX3j pic.twitter.com/bakTXJs5UF — Techly (@Techlyau) February 13, 2017

In The Secret, author Rhonda Byrne explains the Law of Attraction, a spiritual practice that teaches people to turn things they want into reality by simply visualizing them. Oprah, meanwhile, was the one who made the book popular around the world on her daytime talk show in the 2000s.

And so John Oliver concludes that Trump is “Oprah’s fault.”

“If she just said, ‘You know, I read this book. But you know what, it’s bullsh*t, seems like problems are much more systemic than this book really implies.’ And he’s going, ‘No, I can do it. I can will this into life.'”

