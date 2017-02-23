‘Fixer Upper’ Rumors: Are Chip And Joanna Gaines Leaving Waco, TX?

Chip and Joanna Gaines, for all of their good work on their HGTV show, are always finding themselves in the midst of some problems. So much so, in fact, that the latest Fixer Upper rumors suggest that the couple will be leaving their beloved hometown of Waco, TX!

#FixerUpper‘s Chip & Joanna Gaines reveal the keys to their healthy — and happy — marriage https://t.co/8ddzNcmiCp pic.twitter.com/8FNo6HCc4P — People Magazine (@people) February 22, 2017

That’s the word according to Fox News, whose latest round of Fixer Upper rumors suggest that the Gaines family is considering leaving their beloved state, and hometown, because of all the drama that’s going on.

The outlet spoke to Chip, and he explained that the traveling part was what made it difficult for him.

“We’ve got four young babies and so the farther we get from home, it makes it almost impossible for us to figure out how to keep everything in balance or in line.”

Chip was then asked where he would consider moving his family to if, indeed, he was given the opportunity to leave Waco.

“I would move to Las Vegas. I think the kids would really appreciate it.”

Joanna, for her part, would rather move the kids to a different city.

“New York City. I think it would be fun.”

On the other hand, the latest Fixer Upper rumors from the Dallas News suggest that the claims that the couple are moving are highly exaggerated. The outlet also spoke to the couple, especially after they found out that they might be going to New York City (and, apparently, wanting to live in New York City is a sin to Texans).

Joanna was quick to clear up the rumors, and, in fact, said that she would never want to leave Waco.

“As business demands cause them to travel more, taking them away from their four young children, the stars of HGTV’s Fixer Upper Chip and Joanna Gaines said Tuesday that they’ve considered leaving Waco temporarily. Joanna clarified in a tweet on Wednesday saying they have no plans to move. “Waco is our home, we love it and we aren’t going anywhere…”

She further clarified that if they would, ever, have to leave Waco, it would merely be for a business trip or for another temporary purpose.

We're putting the finishing touches on an all-NEW #FixerUpper. Watch Tonight 9|8c. pic.twitter.com/1ZRGc4Rbq7 — HGTV (@hgtv) February 21, 2017

Indeed, according to Bravo TV’s latest round of Fixer Upper rumors, the Gaines family considers Waco “perfect” despite all the drama that they’re going through at the moment. We’ll recall that, in a previous report by The Inquisitr, we mentioned that they were facing not one, but two, lawsuits.

That, however, isn’t enough for them to be turned off to the prospect of Waco.

“Waco is our meet-in-the-middle spot: half big city, half tropical… We talk about it. We’ve been to Kansas City a lot recently and have just fallen in love with that community. Salt Lake, every time we go there it just kind of really inspires us, obviously New York City for Jo. There are a few cities across the country that we would possibly consider if Waco did not work out.”

Of course, continuing to throw shade at New York City doesn’t make the Gaines’ look good, but far be it from us to tell them what to do.

DVD

Best Sellers in Reality TV

#7: Fixer Upper Season 2 https://t.co/d1LFnsrd2i pic.twitter.com/uBN9FOakfN — Movies&TVAzUS.bot (@MoviesTVAzUS) February 13, 2017

What do you think of this latest round of Fixer Upper rumors? Do you think Chip and Joanna Gaines will always stay in Waco?

Leave your thoughts about the latest Fixer Upper rumors in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HGTV]