Is Brad Pitt Dating Again After Damaging Divorce?

After the tumultuous breakup from Angelina Jolie and their impending divorce, some wonder if Brad Pitt will ever consider a serious relationship again. While the demise of a relationship is the fault of both parties the majority of the time, Pitt is said to be seriously introspective concerning what went wrong with Angelina Jolie, how his actions may have contributed, and perhaps most importantly, the toll that the failed marriage and myriad abuse allegations have taken on the relationship he has with his six children. Sources close to the actor say that finding love is the last thing on his mind as he works to rebuild the trust and understanding between he and his children, whom he has seen relatively little of since the late September 2016 split from Jolie, according to Hollywood Life. The source says he is working hard on priorities in his life.

“Brad Pitt isn’t dating—he’s been badly burned and has no desire to start any kind of romance right now, he wants to focus all his energy on getting access to his kids. Plus, he doesn’t want to provide Angelina Jolie with any further fuel to throw on the already raging fire. This whole situation is a truly sorry state of affairs and it’s just going to get worse before it gets any better.”

Jolie’s allegations of Pitt being an alcoholic and abusive to his children have taken a toll on the actor, including how publicly they have been discussed. Jolie’s reputation has taken a hit, however, too, with accusations by some that she has been playing dirty. For the first time in her career she has hired a publicist to help with her image as she is now being perceived by some of the public to be cold and calculating by trying to block Pitt’s access to his children. Pitt and Jolie were together for more than a decade and share six children, some adopted and some biological. Sources say women are the last thing on the actor’s mind as he struggles to come to terms with the fact that Jolie is seeking sole custody of the children and some fear trying to poison his children against him, a psychological term commonly known as “parental alienation.” The inside source told Hollywood Life that Pitt may never completely emotionally rebound from this assault.

“As far as Brad is concerned, Angelina is doing everything in her power to keep the kids away from him, and it’s breaking his heart. Brad’s really concerned Angelina is poisoning the boys against him, and they are becoming more and more distant towards him with each passing day. It’s clearly over between Brad and Angelina, there’s no going back from here, but obviously loves his kids and wants to remain a constant and active figure in their lives. He can’t understand how she could be so vindictive and why she would want to cut him out completely from their lives.”

Pitt fears that any dating would further promote Jolie’s cause that he is placing priority on something besides his children, and he even fears that she could use that against him in court. The emotional energy it is taking to concentrate on the children would also hinder any meaningful chance at building a relationship with someone else for the time being. Some celebrity couples have attempted to “ban” the other from dating during divorce proceedings, but that is unlikely to be the case here, according to Hollywood Life. The insider said it’s not only unlikely but also not necessary.

“Angelina cannot dictate who Brad dates or brings around the kids. It’s not relevant to the ‘best interests of the children’ and it’s really difficult to enforce. I think Brad can get more time when they next go back to court because he has so little under the current arrangements.”

Hopefully, once Brad has established a new level of normalcy and a better schedule with visiting his children, love may be a future option, but it doesn’t appear to be happening soon.

