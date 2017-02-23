‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole’s Shocking Kidnapping Comes To A Head

Days of Our Lives spoilers are in, and things are coming to a head for one character. According to a recent spoilers post by Celeb Dirty Laundry, the inevitable is finally going to go down when Nicole steals baby Holly from Chloe.

As Days of Our Lives fans know, this saga has been going on for weeks, and there was a big indication that baby Holly was going to go through a physical tug of war. Throughout this whole ordeal, Nicole has been desperate to have baby Holly and has confronted Chloe about the situation. After the court’s custody hearing, she is getting a little desperate and confronts her about the baby’s custody. She promises Chloe that her life is no longer in danger after she cut off Deimos and that Holly should be raised by her real mother.

#DOOL Spoilers: Chloe Wins Custody – Nicole’s Dramatic Breakdown, How Far Will She Go?https://t.co/UEwPNmhbb4 pic.twitter.com/RGBwpQCZ3A — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) February 20, 2017

It’s revealed from the Days of Our Lives spoilers that Chloe will insist that she abides by the judge’s ruling. Adding to the anxiety that Nicole is feeling is the restraining order that Chloe took out on her. Holly’s new mom then breaks it to her that she has plans to take the baby far away from Salem so she can raise her in New York. As Days of Our Lives viewers might expect, this sends Nicole into the ultimate tailspin and in the end, she decides to take matters into her own hands with a reckless plan that will certainly land her in some hot water.

Of course, Nicole does have a leg to stand on despite the court’s ruling. Days of Our Lives fans know that she is Holly’s real mother after all, and she will try to reason with Chloe for a bit. Days of Our Lives fans might be excited to find out that she leans on Brady in her time of need, and he reassures her that the appeal in the case will work.

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers, it looks like she has run out of patience. Instead of staying with Brady, she will wind up skipping out on dinner, and that’s when she kidnaps Holly. Days of Our Lives fans will see her at her lowest moment as she chloroforms Chloe and steals the baby. When Brady realizes that he’s being stood up, he has worries that Nicole has done something unforgivable and rushes to her side, but he’s too late. Deimos will also get in on the action, and the two men will stumble upon an unconscious Chloe. Spoilers state that when she finally comes to, she’s furious about the baby’s kidnapping, but Brady will try and convince her that he needs to handle this before things get out of hand even more so.

While she promises that she will stay out of the situation, she will change her mind and decide to call the cops.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that an Amber Alert will be put out on Holly, which means this is officially the second time Nicole has kidnapped a baby.

#DOOL Spoilers: Deimos Pulls Gun on Chad and Gabi – Nicole Struggles with Doubt – Chloe Earns a Lecture from Belle https://t.co/p7O2IIfiJV pic.twitter.com/3kxZX8Kl6P — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) February 1, 2017

Days of Our Lives fans might have had a clue that these spoilers were going to be released. As the Inquisitr reported, Deimos wanted to originally kidnap the baby so he could win Nicole’s love back, but that never wound up happening. Perhaps this was a way to throw fans off track?

What do you think about the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers?

[Image featured by NBC]