Bob Odenkirk Talks ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3, Hints At More Crossovers

Better Call Saul Season 3 is returning with 10 episodes and will premiere at AMC on April 10th 2017. Bob Odenkirk, who portrays Jimmy McGill, spoke about his character with George Stephanopoulos. When compared to Saul Goodman, Odenkirk describes his character as someone who is trying to be a good lawyer; however, his natural instincts leads him astray.

HHM gets back to business on April 10. ???? via @PatrickFabian. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/n7Nvc78kcQ — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 22, 2017

The biggest Breaking Bad crossover to date has been announced. Gus Fring will return in Better Call Saul season 3 and Odenkirk has confirmed that fans can expect more in an interview with Peter Travers:

“Other characters as well. I can’t spill beans [but] people who would be around Gus. People who would be interacting with Gus. So, think about that,” Fring continued. “So, yes, anything can happen, anyone can appear and more people will be appearing. Fring being the biggest presence from ‘Breaking Bad.’ But more than that and it’s so exciting.”

There’s more work to do when #BetterCallSaul returns on April 10. ???? via @LuisMoncada77. pic.twitter.com/Scjqf4VbsJ — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 16, 2017

The new season may also include flashforwards of Saul Goodman after the events of Breaking Bad, which lead the lawyer to flee Albuquerque and start a new life.

In season 3 of Better Call Saul, Jimmy is going to have to deal with his brother Chuck, who recorded him confessing to forging the Mesa Veda documents to help Kim Wexler secure the client. In a teaser clip, it is revealed that Saul believes the crisis has been averted and his new office with Kim is not going as planned.

Fans will also get to see the beginning of Mike’s relationship with Gus Fring and how Jimmy becomes tied into their criminal operations.

Chuck has proven to have a vindictive nature in season 2 where he refuses to tell Jimmy their mother called for him before passing and his obsession with trying to catch Jimmy out with the forged documents. It is likely that Chuck will get his brother disbarred in season 3 of Better Call Saul, which may explain the alias of Saul.

According to Den of Geek, the synopsis for Better Call Saul season 3 is as follows:

“As the new season begins, the repercussions of Chuck’s scheme test Jimmy and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) fledgling law practices – and their romance – as never before. This imminent existential threat presses Jimmy’s faltering moral compass to the limit. Meanwhile, Mike searches for a mysterious adversary who seems to know almost everything about his business. As the season progresses, new characters are introduced and backstories are further illuminated with meaningful nods to the “Breaking Bad” universe.”

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman has hinted at his crossover appearance, while Bryan Cranston has expressed interest in appearing in the series. However, neither of their crossover appearances have been confirmed.

The showrunners Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan has hinted at Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul being a combination of small and big events in his life. It is likely that Kim Wexler and his brother Chuck play a role in McGill’s morale decline.

Gus Fring will be a less experienced version of the Breaking Bad character and Giancarlo Esposito has expressed excitement returning as the notorious drug lord. One of the teaser suggest that he will continue with his cover job at Los Pollos Hermanos.

Fans can expect a more mysterious Gus Fring who is immature. During a TCA Panel, Esposito said the following about his character:

“I”m excited to be back. Gus is a cagey character. I’m going back to the original stage direction that was really inspiring to me, which was ‘Hiding in plain sight.’ You’re not who you think you are. Sometimes you have different agendas and go about achieving things in different ways.”

Better Call Saul season 3 is only a couple of months away from returning to your screens.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]