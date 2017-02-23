Google Pixel 2 Rumors: SLR-Grade Low-Light Camera, IP68, And A Budget 2B Variant

Among the Android flagships that would be released this year, the Google Pixel is definitely one of the most interesting. Created by the search giant as a means to compete in the premium smartphone market, the Pixel series is Google’s response to the iPhone and the Galaxy S line, and it has so far done a pretty good job. Boasting awesome specs and a camera to die for, the first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL are among the most desirable smartphones in the current mobile industry.

The first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL are great, albeit flawed devices. Despite their quirks, however, Google’s current flagships have attracted a very loyal and dedicated fanbase. With this in mind, there is almost no doubt that the follow-up devices, the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, would be released sometime later this year. While rumors about the devices are pretty scarce, what is currently known about the upcoming flagships are very encouraging.

A recent 9to5Google report has outlined what could be considered as the first batch of rumors about the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2. According to the tech-themed publication, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL would be equipped with either a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC or an Intel chip. A new design for the device’s frame is also rumored after the first-generation’s design received polarizing reviews from users and critics alike.

The news is that @Google is looking for consumer feedback on the #pixel to improve the design and such for #Pixel2 …Dual cam not a must pic.twitter.com/Gg3UslH0tC — Nickoy1 Channel (@nickoy1channel) February 18, 2017

While the rumors that were outlined in the 9to5Google report were mostly speculations that remain unverifiable for now, the source of the information, which the publication stated proved accurate in the past, was certain of two particular features that would make an appearance on the 2017 flagship. These two features would be a powerful new camera and more robust waterproofing.

The original Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL’s cameras are among the best in the mobile market, featuring high-grade sensors that enable users to take stunning photos with great accuracy. Although the Pixel and Pixel XL are not as prolific as the iPhone 7 Plus or the Galaxy S7 Edge, the photos taken from Google’s flagship are easily comparable, if not better, than those taken by the two leaders in smartphone photography.

A PC Advisor report has stated that Google would be investing heavily in the development of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2’s cameras, especially in terms of low-light photography. While it still remains to be seen if the upcoming flagships would feature dual-lens camera systems, speculations are high that the cameras on the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 would feature huge improvements from the outgoing model. Considering that the original Pixel and Pixel XL already have formidable cameras, the upcoming smartphones’ sensors are definitely something to look forward to. In fact, it would not even be surprising if the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2’s sensors would enable the smartphones to take low-light photos comparable in quality to DSLRs.

Apart from vastly improved cameras, speculations are also high that the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 would finally feature decent waterproofing capabilities. The current Pixel and Pixel XL have an IP58 rating, which means that the devices are dustproof and resistant to accidental splashes. With the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, however, Google is rumored to up the ante, giving the upcoming devices an IP68 rating instead, which would enable the smartphones to survive being submerged in water.

If there is one thing that is problematic with Google’s Pixel series, it would be its price. The Pixel and the Pixel XL are, in a lot of ways, successors to the Nexus line. Unlike Nexus devices, which offer great value for money, the Pixel series commands a premium price. If rumors are to be believed, however, it would seem that the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 would be released alongside a budget version of the device, the Pixel 2B, which is speculated to feature the same frame but inferior internals as its more costly counterparts.

Overall, the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are among the most compelling devices that are coming this 2017. With powerful internals and killer features to boot, they might very well prove to be devices that are capable of beating both the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8 at their own game.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]