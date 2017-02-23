Reservations Now Open For Royal Couples Character Breakfast At Walt Disney World

There are a lot of new experiences coming soon to Walt Disney World, but a certain character dining is really getting people excited. The “Royal Couples” character breakfast in Trattoria al Forno at Disney’s Boardwalk was announced earlier this month, but there was no start date given. As of Thursday morning, Disney has not only revealed a start date, but they have unveiled some of the menu and allowed for reservations to now be made.

In early February, Disney announced that there would be a new character dining breakfast coming to Disney’s Boardwalk this spring. There were not a lot of details given by the Disney Parks Blog, but they did say it would allow guests to dine with “royal couples.”

The only other info given was that guest would be able to dine while meeting characters from stories such as Tangled or The Little Mermaid.

Fans have waited rather impatiently for more information on this new character breakfast and finally, Disney has delivered. On Thursday morning, they released the official name for the experience which will be called the “Bon Voyage Breakfast” and much more as well.

Disney has stated that reservations are now open to book for dates beginning April 2, 2017. They advise guests to call 407-WDW-DINE or to head to the official page for the restaurant at Disney’s Boardwalk to reserve a date and time.

As is expected, the website is already bringing about some problems with showing availability. It may be in your best interest to call and save yourself a bit of time and aggravation as the site isn’t even showing anything at all when searching.

The Bon Voyage Breakfast dining experience will cost $34 for adults and $20 for children who are aged 3-9.

Disney did also confirm that those dining at Trattoria al Forno for breakfast will meet Ariel, Prince Eric, Rapunzel, and Flynn Rider. There has been no word if other characters will join them at any given time.

Along with the announcement of reservations opening to book, Disney also released the menu for Trattoria al Forno’s character breakfast. Things will begin with guests having a choice of fresh fruit salad or mixed berry parfait along with a “frying pan” of pastries which include “clam shell” pastries and braided breakfast bread.

Those are some really nice touches to the characters who will be appearing. The rest of the menu presented shows a number of great dishes:

“Shipwreck al Forno”

Calzone with scrambled Eggs, Soppressata, Bacon, Sausage,

Blend of Cheeses and Sunday Gravy “Golden Frittata”

Prosciutto di Parma, Piquillo Peppers, Green Onion,

Pecorino Romano and Roasted Potatoes “Tangled Eggs”

Tomato & Basil Scrambled Eggs,

Fresh Mozzarella, Sunday Gravy and Roasted Potatoes “Two Eggs Poached Under Water”

House-made Fennel sausage, Parmesan, and Sunday Gravy

over Golden Polenta and Toasted Ciabatta “Tower of Pancakes”

Seasonal Buttermilk Pancakes with Bacon or Sausage “Royal Breakfast”

Oak-Grilled Steak, Cheesy Egg Torte, Asparagus,

Crispy Onions and Roasted Potatoes “Swimmers di ‘light'”

Smoked Salmon Egg White Omelet with Spinach, Mushrooms,

Tomatoes, Goat Cheese and Roasted potatoes

Children will also have some different options as they can order Mickey Waffles, a Mickey Pancake, or even something called the “Little Royal Breakfast” which will include bacon, egg, and toast. Non-alcoholic beverages are included with the price of your breakfast while adults can also order Mimosas, cappuccino, Peach Bellini and others at an additional cost.

Walt Disney World has a great number of different dining experiences across its vast property, but guests are always looking for new ones. This “Royal Couples” character breakfast or “Bon Voyage Breakfast” is one that many have been waiting for as they get to dine with Disney princesses and their princes. Disney’s Boardwalk is going to become an even more popular place in a hurry with the menu and reservation bookings being released.

[Featured Image by The Walt Disney Company]