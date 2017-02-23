Bella Hadid Bares Breasts & Dyes Hair: Looks ‘Scary Skinny’ Amid Lyme Disease

Bella Hadid has been attracting attention all month for her style choices as she tries to recover from her split with The Weeknd. And while it’s Selena Gomez who has gotten attention for her own romance with Bella’s ex, Hadid is stealing the spotlight by opting for some unusually shocking fashions. Despite battling Lyme disease, Bella has continued to show her determination to make it in the highly competitive world of modeling by making some dramatic style statements.

Not all of Hadid’s fashion statements were deliberate, however. Bella had a “nip slip” when she opted for a Misha Collection wrap dress, noted Harper’s Bazaar.

Attending a London Fashion week party, Hadid was spotted attempting to keep her plunging neckline from opening up. However, at one point, her dress opened, baring her nipples and most of her breasts.

But it’s not all about accidents when it comes to Bella’s styles. She also flaunted her figure in a shockingly sheer Dior gown with a bustier, taking the see-through trend to a new level by revealing her breasts.

The Daily Mail tweeted out the news of that nip slip wardrobe malfunction, keeping it safe by using black bar to hide Hadid’s nipples.

Braless Bella Hadid suffers EPIC wardrobe malfunction after LOVE Magazine LFW bash https://t.co/1SsIf33Jrx pic.twitter.com/PBJgR2Pku5 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 21, 2017

Some Twitter users were entertained by the use of the bar to cover up the model’s body.

“thank god she had a black bar in place to avoid any real embarrassment,” joked one.

In addition to baring her breasts, Hadid is making the most of Fashion Month’s traditional beauty makeover trend. Bella has gone beyond the norm by dying her hair black, reported People.

Hadid switched up her appearance prior to strutting down the runway in Milan. And it was dramatic. When Bella walked into the London Edition Hotel, she sported brunette strands. When she exited, her new ‘do was extremely dark and transformed from chest-length into a lob.

That dark hairdo remained in Milan. Hadid was seen hitting the Alberta Ferretti runway. The model flaunted a sheer dress that bared her nipples and velvet cape along with a gold eye mask.

Models are known for being slim, but has Bella taken that trend too far? OK magazine described her as “scary skinny,” reporting that Hadid “shocked crowds with her bony body at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.”

Now, however, Bella allegedly is evaluating an extreme way to lose even more weight, according to what an insider told the magazine.

“Bella lost so much weight in the lead-up to the Victoria’s Secret show, but she’s not stopping there.”

Even though the model, 20, is struggling with Lyme disease and that breakup from The Weeknd, her weight has allegedly become a focal point in her life, according to the source.

“There’s not an inch of fat on her body right now so she’s researching lipo, rib removal and even fat freezing to give her a super-small waist – her big obsession right now,” said the insider.

The source expressed concern because of Bella’s battle with Lyme disease.

“It’s a disaster because she’s already on her knees with her Lyme disease but that’s why she’s looking at non-natural ways to slim down even more.”

As for how Lyme disease impacts Hadid’s modeling career, she discussed her struggle while she was attending the Global Lyme Alliance’s second annual Uniting for a Lyme-Free World gala last October, reported Us Weekly.

Bella was joined by her mom Yolanda, known as an alum of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Yolanda also has Lyme disease, and both the mom and daughter have been candid about how the side effects affect their lives.

“Usually I’ll wake up from some kind of bone pain, then have to fall back asleep,” revealed Hadid.

“I’ll fall back asleep, then sleep until 12 p.m., but that’s just with a 14-hour sleep already [and] I’m still tired.”

Hadid admitted that she sometimes calls her mother and confesses that she doesn’t want to go to work, pleading with her mother “don’t make me go.” But Yolanda encourages her daughter to keep her commitments.

“She’ll say, ‘You know what: You have to do it today. You already committed.’ I end up going, but I’ll nap during lunch,” admitted the 20-year-old.

As for how that highly publicized split from The Weeknd has affected Bella, Hollywood Life reported that Hadid still loves the singer, ad that he’s “rubbing it in her face” by those public displays of affection with Selena Gomez.

“Bella is putting on a brave front but it’s clear she still has feelings for [her ex-boyfriend] and is hurt by how public he’s being with Selena. She feels like he’s completely rubbing it in her face,” a source told Hollywood Life.

The insider described Hadid as “heartbroken, humiliated and embarrassed.” The model allegedly feels as if it is “torture” to see all those photos of The Weeknd and Gomez canoodling.

[Featured Image by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger]