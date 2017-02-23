Song Hye-Kyo Talks About Song Joong-Ki At Laneige Press Meet In Taiwan

The bold and beautiful Song Hye-kyo was in Taiwan on Thursday to do a photo shoot for Laneige. This cosmetic brand was the one that stole the hearts of many young women during the broadcast of the military romance Descendants of the Sun last year.

The lipsticks and blushes flaunted by Song Hye-kyo in the drama gained so much popularity that the actress became an icon of sorts in Asia, particularly in China.

At a press conference held on Thursday, she was asked about Song Joong-ki and the ever-popular phone flip from Descendants of the Sun. The actress, who was all praises for her co-star, said that Song Joong-ki was smart enough to not drop the phone on the floor. Moreover, while shooting the scene, she added that the crew had placed a padding on the floor.

Song Hye-kyo, who is known for poise and subtle sense of humor, told her young fans not to try the feat to impress their lady love, as smartphones are expensive these days and once broken they cannot be fixed. Read the transcript here.

Even as Song Hye-kyo landed at the airport, fans of the actress cheered and applauded.

Goddess kyo , Laniege Event in Taiwan . .#Songhyekyo #laneige #taiwan #170223 cr /owner A post shared by Leeteuk 이특 (@hyunie_park1001) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:44am PST

The question on everyone’s mind right now is if Song Hye-kyo will marry her Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Joong-ki.

Interestingly, Song Hye-kyo, in a recent interview with a fashion magazine, opened up about love, marriage, and relationships. The bold and beautiful actress, who is open to doing challenging roles, admitted that the thought of marriage is frightening.

[Featured Image by Chiang Ying-ying/AP Images]