‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Pregnant With Third Child, Sources Claim

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is reportedly pregnant with her third child. The MTV mom has been dodging pregnancy rumors for weeks, but some sources are revealing that the rumors are true, and that Kail is, in fact, expecting another child.

According to Radar Online, “multiple insiders” who are close to Kailyn Lowry are spilling the beans and revealing that Kail is expecting baby number three. Lowry, 24, will allegedly welcome a new addition, who will be added to big brothers Isaac, whose father is Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, whom the Teen Mom 2 star shares with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

The pregnancy rumors began around the first of the year when Kailyn posted a photo of a baby girl on social media and revealed that she had changed her stance on having more children in the future, a point that contributed to Lowry and Marroquin’s divorce.

LA ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

In February, Kailyn Lowry appeared on the live Teen Mom 2 after show, and many viewers immediately began to speculate that she was pregnant with her third child. Kailyn didn’t address the pregnancy rumors head on, but did reveal via social media that she had “put on a little weight.”

Meanwhile, if Kailyn Lowry is pregnant again, fans are dying to know who the father of the child is. The “insiders” are revealing that Kail’s latest baby daddy is the mystery man that Javi caught his ex with during the current season of Teen Mom 2. During the episode, Javi arrived at Kailyn’s home to drop off their son Lincoln and was upset to find another man inside the house.

“I texted her and said can I drop Lincoln off and she was like, ‘I’m at Walmart right now come in an hour,’ We pull up earlier since Kail’s car was there and we see another car I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff’ and she won’t let me in. I’m like not leaving my son with another dude here, not happening,” Javi said during the episode.

Meanwhile, during the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Kailyn and Javi seemed to put a lot of their issues behind them and decided to be friendly and civil towards one another, mainly for the children. Kailyn revealed that she decided to move past their problems while on a “life-changing” trip to Hawaii with her friends. Later, Lowry got defensive when asked about her conversation with Javi.

my life. my loves. my boys ???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:34am PST

According to Comic Book, Javi Marroquin has been speaking out about his marriage with Kailyn Lowry quite a bit. Recently, he revealed that he doesn’t regret their marriage, but is sad about how it all played out. Marroquin revealed that he believes the couple should have waited to get married, but that he wouldn’t change anything.

“I don’t regret marrying her,” he said. “Maybe we could’ve waited a little bit longer. I kind of feel like all our friends always say, ‘You’re only 19 years old, you guys haven’t seen life yet.’ But we got married and everything was great. Our marriage, it wasn’t always on the rocks. We did have a lot of fun, she was my best friend…So I don’t regret marrying young or marrying her period.”

Kailyn Lowry and her rep have both denied the pregnancy rumors and reports. However, if Kail is hiding a baby bump time it is only a matter of time before it is revealed to the world.

What are your thoughts on the reports that Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her third child?

[Featured Image by MTV]