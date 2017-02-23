‘Goodbye, Racists!’ Man, Woman Kicked Off Chicago-Houston United Airlines Flight

The video below is getting plenty of views because it shows a man and a woman who were escorted off of a flight traveling from Chicago to Houston. What is shown in the video is the man being asked to repeat the words he allegedly said prior to the video’s beginning — and ultimately being kicked off the United Airlines flight as other United Airlines passengers cheered and a woman yelled, “Goodbye racist! Racists aren’t welcome in America. This is not Trump’s America.”

The problems began on the flight from Chicago to Houston, as reported by the Chicago Tribune, on Saturday night. It was United Airlines’ Flight 1113 with a route from Chicago to Houston that didn’t get in the air before the man at the center of the video was accused of making racist remarks to a Pakistani man and woman.

Although not seen in the viral video, the Pakistani man and woman were reportedly wearing traditional garb as they boarded the plane. That’s when the man in the video asked the Pakistani man if the Pakistanis had a bomb in their bag.

“That’s not a bomb in your bag, is it?”

That’s when a flight attendant was told about the melee, and an Indian-American man — the boyfriend to a woman who alerted the flight attendant about the comment — got involved. Apparently, the man in the viral video then asked where the Indian-American man was from, and he was told that his country of origin was none of the man’s business. That answer prompted the man in the video to proclaim who he felt should leave the country.

“At that point he said all illegals and all foreigners need to leave the country.”

The video picks up with the man being asked to repeat his statement about “illegals” needing to be kicked out of the country — and off the plane. The man protested, claiming he didn’t say anything, but the United Airlines flight attendant was adamant that the man and his female companion needed to leave. The United Airlines flight attendant explained that the man would be accommodated — but still needed to leave the plane. As the man and woman rose to leave the plane, the woman — who sported a pink hoodie with Houston emblazoned across the front — flipped the bird to the woman taking the video. The man waved to the videographer and claimed he would come back.

“Hey, I’ll come back, but you’ll be gone.”

The two passengers were placed on a later flight to Houston.

"This is not Trump’s America!’ Goodbye Racist" Passengers rejoice when man accused of racism is kicked off flight. https://t.co/qLflO87KM1 — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) February 23, 2017

Meanwhile, the viral video of the unnamed man and woman who were kicked off of the United Airlines flight is making the rounds on social media and getting plenty of reaction online.

‘Goodbye, racist!’: Passengers cheer as unruly man gets booted from plane https://t.co/eA5YPnKBT9 pic.twitter.com/Yscy8AswC9 — Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) February 23, 2017

It was Megan Lyn’s Facebook video of the incident that went viral, according to Dallas News. The viral video posted by Lyn on February 18, at 8:32 p.m. has gotten more than 150,000 views and has been shared on Facebook more than 2,000 times. Lyn praised United Airlines in the description of her Facebook post, writing that the airlines did the right thing for kicking the man and woman off of her flight.

“White supremacist kicked off United flight after asking man in traditional Middle Eastern clothing if he brought a bomb on board and proceeded to tell passengers of color to go back to where they came from. Thank you United for doing the right thing. #thisisnotTrumpsAmerica#noroomforracistshere“

Some of the comments Megan has received beneath her viral video can be read below.

: “Thank you, United, for doing the right thing.” : “The hate and ignorance is sad.”

[Featured Image by Nam Y. Huh/AP Images]