Mama June Weight Loss: ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Star Reveals How She Went To Size 4

Mama June’s weight loss, which will be documented on the upcoming series Mama June: From Not To Hot, has brought the formerly dangerously overweight Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star down to a Size 4. Now, in an exclusive interview, June’s daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon talk about how their mom’s dramatic weight loss came about, and what it means for the 37-year-old going forward in her life.

As ET Online reports, 17-year-old “Pumpkin,” Mama June, who at one point in her life weight as much as 400 pounds, has attempted, multiple times, to get a handle on her weight, through medical intervention.

“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight.”

Alana & Lauryn Thompson dish on their mom @MamaJune_BooBoo‘s intense weight loss surgeries https://t.co/lhDekT82XF pic.twitter.com/e8ruwRZ5ZJ — ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 23, 2017

In a gastric sleeve operation, according to Obesity Coverage, involves surgically making the stomach smaller, so the patient will consume less food. While similar to more traditional lap-band surgery, some surgeons believe the gastric sleeve technique is safer and produces better results.

However, Mama June, like a lot of gastric sleeve patients, found that the procedure only went so far, and she had to get the help of a personal trainer.

“And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn’t losing any more weight.”

There was another problem caused by all of that weight loss, says Pumpkin.

“Her stomach started looking gross. It was hanging from where she lost so much weight.”

With the help of WEtv, Mama June has undergone another transformation to deal with her lingering issues: plateauing weight loss, excess skin, and a personal life that could also use some fine-tuning. Pumpkin reveals that her new transformation includes not only weight loss surgery, but follow-up care with a personal trainer as well as therapists. And, says Pumpkin, she got another surgery that may help make her life a little easier as well.

“She got her boobies done. She got them from a 44 long to 36 up.”

Youngest daughter Honey Boo Boo admits that she was afraid when she saw her mother being wheeled into the operation room, about to go under the knife. But she’s glad she did it.

“I kind of didn’t want her to do it before, but after she did it, I’m very happy.”

One thing that’s been unexpectedly difficult for the Shannon family has been keeping Mama June’s new look under wraps. Because some time has passed between when the show was filmed and when it will be broadcast on TV, Mama June has had to keep herself our of the public eye, so nobody gets pictures of her weight loss and spoils the show.

“It is very hard because mama, she is a very stubborn person, and she wants to do everything. She’s like, ‘Alright, I’ve got to go to the store,’ and we’re like, ‘Mama, no, you need to stay in the house because if somebody gets a picture with you…'”

Unfortunately for fans, Mama June has kept up her end of the bargain and kept herself invisible. That means that the only pictures of Mama June’s weight loss are the ones the network wants to reveal in advance of the show. And so far, other than a few blurry frames in show trailers, there’s not much to see. You’ll just have to wait until the show debuts.

Mama June: From Not To Hot debuts Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on WEtv.

