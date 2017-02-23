Milo Ventimiglia’s Arm Injury: ‘This Is Us’ Star Explains Sling, What Happened?

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia’s arm is in a sling at the moment, and this got fans speculating about what happened to him. Is Ventimiglia’s arm broken? Did it happen on the set of his hit NBC show? The actor appeared on The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon, and he shared the scoop on what happened to him. What’s the deal?

Luckily, there was no major accident or incident that caused a broken arm for Milo Ventimiglia. However, the This Is Us actor did recently undergo surgery, and as a result, his arm is wrapped up and kept immobile thanks to a sling. He says that he needed to have surgery due to some torn tendons, and it looks like he has a bit of a recovery period ahead of him.

As People notes, the topic of Ventimiglia’s arm came up right away in the interview with Jimmy Fallon, and he started out by joking that he had gotten into a knife fight. He quickly amended his story to admit that the “knife fight” was with a surgeon, and Fallon teased him that he needed a better story. They bantered about possible background stories for the injured arm and then threw in a bit of Gilmore Girls “Team Jess” talk.

Was Ventimiglia’s arm injury caused by something that happened on the set of This Is Us? Spoilers tease that there are still many tears that will be shed heading into the Season 1 finale, as viewers anticipate learning more about Jack Pearson’s death. However, a rep told People that Milo’s surgery was on his wrist and was minor and had nothing to do with the production of the show.

Surgery and the recovery process can be a downer, but it seems that the This Is Us actor is taking it all in stride. As Milo joked with Jimmy he started pulling things out of his sling, noting that it has become a catch-all that can hold his phone and a handful of other items. Ventimiglia’s arm sling had a whole host of items tucked away in it, including not only a cell phone, but some tissues, floss, a banana, one of the This Is Us Pittsburgh Steelers Terrible Towels, and a “Team Jess” pin referencing the Jess versus Dean Gilmore Girls battle.

As TMZ notes, Ventimiglia’s arm situation was noticeable on Tuesday in New York City when he was spotted by fans who clamored for his autograph and he had the sling on as he graciously greeted everybody. However, it seems that he didn’t share any information about his arm situation, leading some to speculate that Milo had a broken arm. Entertainment Tonight notes that the sling first made its appearance at a wrap party for This Is Us last week.

Whatever it is that led to the need for surgery for Milo, it happened a while back from the sounds of things. Page Six notes that Ventimiglia’s arm injury happened as far back as December or perhaps a bit before that, as he had tweeted with a shop that carries boxing gear that he had a busted-up wrist. It sounds as if he likely pushed through the injury until he had an opportunity in the filming schedule to tackle the surgery.

What This Is Us spoilers are available about what is on the way with the last two episodes of Season 1? Every episode is an emotional one, and viewers are bracing themselves for what else is on the way. At this point, it is known that Ventimiglia’s character Jack Pearson dies when the Big Three are teens, and show creator Dan Fogelson has shared that additional details about the death will emerge before the finale. However, some key details will be held over until Season 2.

This Is Us Episode 17 is up next, but fans face yet another schedule interruption before they get to see the aftermath of William’s death. President Donald Trump will be addressing Congress on Tuesday, February 28, so the show titled “What Now?” will not air until March 7. Then, the Season 1 finale airs on March 14. The next show will feature a party at Randall and Beth’s, which is surely a gathering to bid farewell to William, and there’s more on the way between Kevin and Sophie.

“What Now?” seemingly will also bring more from Kate about Jack’s death. As fans have previously seen, Toby asked her about her father’s death and the topic was too difficult for her to open up about. However, it sounds as if she’s getting closer to talking about what happened and viewers suspect that she perhaps was with Jack at the time of his death or somehow connected to it in a direct way. This Is Us spoilers also note that flashback scenes will show Rebecca and Jack struggling as she hits the road on tour.

NBC has already renewed This Is Us for both Seasons 2 and 3, much to the delight of the fans. It sounds as if Milo Ventimiglia’s arm surgery came at just the right time, as he should have plenty of time to recover before filming kicks back into gear again. How do you think his character Jack Pearson dies, and what do you think comes next for the Pearson family?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]