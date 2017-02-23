WWE Rumors Big-Time Face Turn Coming Soon For Major Heel And Current Champion

One of the biggest storylines in all of wrestling right now is the chaos ensuing over who will face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. Randy Orton won the right but he gave it up because he wouldn’t face his “master” in the ring. Those two superstars are still expected to face off in a match over the title, and rumor has it that Wyatt is going to stop being a monster heel and make a face turn before it is all over.

Right now, there is a great deal of chaos and the world of the unknown for the WWE Championship picture. Orton was set to take on the champ in the main event of the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of the year, but he won’t face off against Bray Wyatt for “loyalty” reasons.

That led to the battle royal this week on SmackDown Live, and as recapped by the official website of WWE, it also ended in chaos with Luke Harper and AJ Styles winning/losing. Believe it or not, all of this has more to do with than just the title as rumor has it that Bray Wyatt is going to come through all of this with a major face turn.

According to Cageside Seats, the face turn for Bray Wyatt is seriously being considered by the company and it is set to happen during his feud with Orton. This makes a lot of sense and actually makes it a double-turn as the fans have really started to cheer for Orton in the past few weeks.

This actually would make a lot of sense and could even lead to a reunion of The Wyatt Family with Luke Harper’s recent face turn. Then again, things are still up in the air for WrestleMania 33 as Harper may also end up in the main event, but a Wyatt Family reunion could come from that situation as well.

Bray Wyatt is one of those superstars who can really be a babyface or a heel and never change a single thing about himself. He can keep the same persona and attitude and methods of doing things, but to be a babyface, he would simply need to challenge other heels.

This is very much the same mindset that there has been with Ric Flair, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar over the years. No matter what they do or how they acted, the fans were going to love them and cheer for them.

The very same thing appears true for Bray Wyatt and the rest of his family.

Ever since hitting the main roster of WWE, though, Wyatt has been seen as a heel. If this change is going to happen, Jim Ross is even saying that it will be something huge and his recent blog post states that it will be a “significant” run for the character.

“Bray Wyatt winning the WWE Title was strategic for sure. Wyatt is a significant, character baby face in the making IMO and the fans at the live events in the arenas seem to agree. The entertaining and memorable Fire Fly entrance is pure ‘face and let’s not forget that Wyatt’s grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan was one of the great character ‘faces of all time as was Bray’s mentor Dusty Rhodes. Bray has worked hard on his in ring game, promos and his physique and conditioning which is admirable. He hasn’t been afraid to try new material and he doesn’t have the same match every outing on TV as many of his peers often times do. Bray Wyatt is a timeless talent who would be a star in any era that I have been a part of the past 40 years.”

He could have a very good point and this face turn is not what is necessarily needed as Wyatt is doing just fine on his own. No, the face turn is something that will simply take him to an entirely different level.

Bray Wyatt is one of those superstars who can easily make the transition in a face turn without ever changing much about his heel character. All he has to do is turn on someone the fans don’t like, and he’s an instant babyface. In this case, that will be Randy Orton and it will result in their match for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 33 which may also include Luke Harper. At this point, WWE is looking at having a massively popular babyface Wyatt Family on their hands.

