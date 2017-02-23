Kendall Jenner Labels Herself A ‘Vogue Girl’ Amid ASAP Rocky Dating Rumors

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were just spotted in Milan together for the second night in a row.

Although the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears to be focusing on her modeling career in recent weeks as she continues to walk in numerous shows throughout the ongoing fashion week events around the world, she seems to be making time for her potential romance with rapper as well.

That said, she isn’t saying a thing about her alleged boyfriend online. Instead, she’s been sharing photos of her latest campaigns and outings with her model friends, including Bella Hadid.

“Vogue Girl,” she wrote in the caption of her latest photo, which featured a shot of her in a magazine.

Kendall Jenner is currently featured on the cover of Vogue‘s March 2017 issue, as are Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Ashley Graham, Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam and Gigi Hadid.

Kendall Jenner arrived in Milan earlier this month and on Tuesday, she and ASAP Rocky were spotted arriving to a hotel together. The following night, the rumored couple enjoyed a night out on the town.

“The 21-year-old model looked every inch the grunge goddess in an oversized unbuttoned plaid shirt, which she teamed with a pair of heavily ripped jeans as she dazzled for her trip out with her reported beau, real name Rakim Mayers,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on February 23.

Kendall Jenner’s edgy look included a vintage Cyprus Hill T-shirt and baker boy hat. Meanwhile, her rumored flame sported a Gucci headband, a yellow tiger sweater and a pair of blue pants.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were first linked to one another in early 2016, around the time Jenner was also linked to One Direction singer Harry Styles and Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson. However, because Jenner appeared to embark on a romance with Clarkson in the months that followed the rumors, reports of a relationship between her and the rapper fizzled — at least temporarily.

In summer 2016, after Kendall Jenner attended Coachella with Jordan Clarkson, she and ASAP Rocky were seen together in Paris and months after that, a source claimed Jenner was in no hurry to commit to any one man.

“[Kendall Jenner] is keeping her options open when it comes to dating,” a source told Hollywood Life last August. “She’s really enjoying playing the field and not putting all of her eggs in one basket. She loves spending time with A$AP Rocky [real name Rakim Mayers], 27, because he’s super creative and a great listener. Jordan Clarkson, 24, on the other hand is hilarious and spontaneous. But ultimately, having fun is her number one priority at the moment. She’s so busy with work that she would rather keep things casual and lighthearted rather than getting stressed out and feeling like she has to commit to one person.”

Kendall Jenner continued to be spotted with Jordan Clarkson throughout the end of 2016 and during an American Music Awards after party, they were said to have been all over one another. As an E! News report explained, Jenner and Clarkson appeared to be a couple as they laughed and smiled together at the event.

Weeks later, Kendall Jenner returned to ASAP Rocky and after enjoying a meal together in Malibu, California, the rumored couple was photographed in Miami at a nightclub. Since then, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky have continued to spend time together — and made no attempt at going under the radar.

To see more of Kendall Jenner and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network next month.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]