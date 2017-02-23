‘DWTS’ Season 24 Cast Rumors: Disgraced Billy Bush Reportedly Begging For A Spot

Billy Bush will do just about anything to save his career, even appear on Season 24 of DWTS. After getting booted from the Today show, Radar Online reports that Bush is desperately trying to mount a comeback by appearing on Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars.

“Billy said he would be willing to take a pay cut and take a sum much lower than the other contestants,” an inside source explained.

Bushed parted ways with the Today show following his scandal with Donald Trump and Nancy O’Dell. Given the circumstances surrounding his downfall, ABC executives aren’t sure about bringing him on board the dancing competition.

“The higher-ups are tired of having celebs wanting to join DWTS as a way of doing damage control,” the source added.

In Season 23, fans watched disgraced Olympian Ryan Lochte compete on Dancing With the Stars. The appearance occurred shortly after Lochte lied about being robbed at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Olympics.

“A lot of them are also sick of having contestants who want to be cast as a way of reviving their broken career, which is exactly what some believe Billy is trying to do!” the insider concluded.

Bush has not commented on the rumors surrounding his potential appearance on Dancing With the Stars. Producers have yet to make any announcement in regards to Bush’s participation.

A rep of Bush, however, revealed that he would not be a part of the hit show next season. The rep claims that the disgraced TV host wasn’t even considering being a part of the series, let alone taking a huge pay cut.

Even if Bush doesn’t make the cut, Hollywood Life is reporting that Season 24 of DWTS will feature a stellar lineup. Nothing is official, but it looks like the contestants will include Olympian Simone Biles, Ashley Benson from Pretty Little Liars, and a cast member of either Storage Wars or Property Brothers. Other names thrown into the mix include current star of The Bachelor Nick Viall, Scott Baio, Steve Smith Jr., and Peyton Manning.

So far, it’s shaping up to be an epic lineup. Biles was supposed to be part of Season 23 but couldn’t make it due to scheduling conflicts. As fans will recall, Biles’ teammate Laurie Hernandez competed last season and made it to the final three.

According to Blasting News, athletes have performed well on the show in the past. In fact, apart from Hernandez, last season’s finalists included IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe and former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson. The verdict is still out on Biles, but if her schedule isn’t an issue, it sounds like she’s a sure fit for the show.

Producers are also reportedly going after NFL star Victor Cruz, who is well-known for his salsa dance inspired touchdown celebrations. Cruz was just released by the New York Giants this past week.

Other potential contestants include Rick Schroder and Sgt. Jose Medina, who is known for dancing with Melania Trump during the inauguration.

According to Just Jared, it sounds like all the pros from last season will be returning for another year. In fact, executive producers revealed that everyone “is coming back” for Season 24. Of course, nothing is official so there may be some changes in the pro lineup before everything is set in stone.

Here's some of the earliest #DWTS rumors out there: Simone Biles, the Property Brothers, Peyton Manning https://t.co/6a0s4s2mjn — Matt Carter (@MattCarterMedia) February 17, 2017

Whatever happens, it looks like the new season is going to be one of the most star-studded to date, especially if Bush gets involved. Whether or not it turns his career around is yet to be seen.

Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars is slated to premiere March 20 on ABC, while the official cast listed is scheduled to be revealed on March 1 on Good Morning America.

Tell us! Who do you want to see dance on the next season of DWTS? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for imagine1day]