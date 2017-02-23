Finn Balor Scheduled To Return To ‘Raw’ After ‘WWE Fastlane’

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor has been out of action since August due to a serious shoulder injury. But, it finally looks like the Demon King is ready to return to action.

At Wednesday’s NXT taping, Balor returned and assisted Shinsuke Nakamura, which had some people worried that when he returns, he’ll return to NXT and not the main roster. But, fear not, because he returns to Monday Night Raw. The question now is, when? And Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has the answer.

While speaking on Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that Balor is scheduled to return to Raw in two weeks, so it looks like we’ll see him back after the Fastlane show on March 5. He also said that Balor is booked for WrestleMania 33, although he’s not sure who the ex-Universal Champ’s opponent will be.

“Finn Balor did a run in [at the NXT taping], although I think that was dark. I had people going ‘oh no, he’s not gonna go back to NXT.’ He’s not going to NXT, he’s gonna be on the Raw brand, he is supposed to start back in two weeks. Maybe quicker. He’s on his way back. He’s always been scheduled for WrestleMania, and I don’t know what role [he’ll have] though.”

As of right now, the rumored WrestleMania card looks like this:

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt [WWE Championship]

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg [Universal Championship]

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens [United States Championship]

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

If you look at the rumored lineup, there are really only two possible opponents for Finn Balor at WrestleMania: Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman.

As of right now, WWE is going with the idea that the injured Seth Rollins will be able to compete at WrestleMania. But, if something happens where he’s not able to compete, the plan is to have Samoa Joe take his place. So, Joe might not be available to wrestle Balor on April 2.

Of course, WWE could always put Balor against Triple H if Rollins isn’t able to wrestle. But, as of right now, the idea is Joe vs. Triple H if Rollins isn’t able to come back in time for WrestleMania.

So, unless WWE brings someone like Shinsuke Nakamura up to the main roster, Finn Balor will either be in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, or he’ll have a one on one match with Braun Strowman, and neither of those two scenarios sounds like a good idea for the Demon King.

Finn Balor was forced to relinquish his Universal Championship due to an injury, so it’s possible that WWE could put him in the title picture upon his return, although that doesn’t seem likely because they do want the Goldberg vs. Lesnar match to be a one on one affair.

Balor is scheduled for several live events next month, but it’s unclear who he’ll be working with on those live events. But, he will be wrestling, as it appears that he is cleared for in-ring competition.

WWE hasn’t said anything about Balor’s return on Raw, but they did post a video on their Facebook page about Balor’s return to NXT on Wednesday night. So, they’re clearly laying the groundwork for the Demon King’s return to the main roster.

The March 6 Raw, which will be the first show after Fastlane, is scheduled to take place in Chicago, Illinois. So, if Balor returns there, he’ll definitely get a huge reaction from the live audience as Chicago tends to be a hot crowd.

[Featured Image by WWE]