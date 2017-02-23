‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie Is Dating New Boyfriend Robert Valletta [Photo]

Scheana Marie’s new boyfriend has finally been identified. After weeks of rumors regarding who the Vanderpump Rules star may be dating, Robert Valletta has been named as her mystery man.

Just months after confirming she and husband Mike Shay were going their separate ways following just over two years of marriage, Scheana Marie has stepped out with Robert Valletta in Los Angeles, where the actor confirmed he was, in fact, her boyfriend.

On February 23, Radar Online shared a video interview, which featured Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta together on the red carpet at the premiere of his new audio drama, Bronzeville.

In the clip, after being introduced as Scheana Marie’s boyfriend, Robert Valletta said, “There we have it. There you go.”

Around the time of the couple’s red carpet debut, Scheana Marie appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where she revealed that she was dating someone new. Although she didn’t reveal his name at the time, the reality star confirmed her new man was “tall” and said he was not a secret to her friends.

Radar Online went on to reveal that Scheana Marie, 31, and Robert Valletta, 35, celebrated the holidays together in Los Angeles and have recently been seen taking trips to theme parks in the area. In fact, Scheana Marie posted a photo of Robert Valletta during a visit to Universal Studios earlier this month. However, Valletta’s face was barely seen in her photo.

According to another report shared by E! News on February 22, Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta have been friends for a decade and “supported each other through the years.” Then, after Scheana Marie and Mike Shay parted ways in November of last year, things between them took a romantic turn.

Over the holidays, as the outlet revealed, Robert Valletta, who’s sister is actress Amber Valletta, reached out to Scheana Marie. Although the reality star, who may get involved in a new TV project her boyfriend is working on, wasn’t looking for anything romantic at the time, things between her and Valletta took off and now, they are seeing where their new relationship goes.

“[They] are really enjoying each other’s company,” a source explained. “Her friends and family really like him! People think this could lead somewhere. She’s been through a lot. Everyone’s happy for her.”

Shortly after Scheana Marie’s split from Mike Shay, she opened up to E! News about dating and when she would potentially move on with someone new.

“I could say yesterday. I could say in three months… I don’t know,” she explained. “I feel differently all the time but I’m definitely open to finding love again. I hope by the end of this year, I end it the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m already so much happier and I do feel like a weight has been lifted. I just want to stay happy.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay got married on Vanderpump Rules, and fans will soon see their relationship come to an end on the show. Although it is unclear how much fans will be seeing on the show, or if Valletta will ever appear, rumors at the time claimed it was Mike Shay’s return to the use of substances which ultimately led to their demise (he has denied any such thing).

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

